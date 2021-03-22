A Head Start Success Story with Culture Cre8ion

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Culture Cre8ion Press Release

Montgomery, TX, March 22, 2021



In July 1996, Niki’s world fell apart. Her marriage was ending in divorce and she had three-year old twin daughters who would be impacted by this decision. At twenty-seven years old, Niki moved in with her parents and set out on a new journey. Part of her journey included enrolling her young daughters in a local Head Start program so that she could find a job. Niki worked through the night at Harrah’s Casino and during the day as a substitute teacher, which left her feeling exhausted and having very little time to spend with her young girls. Her life would change forever when she was invited into the Head Start program to observe her twin girls. She was amazed at how much her young girls had learned in such a short time. They recited the pledge of allegiance, their colors, the alphabet, and even participated in family style dining.



Niki was so inspired she decided to ask the Head Start director about applying for a job. Although she didn’t have any teaching experience nor a college degree, the director shared with Niki that they would get her all the training she needed to be successful. She was eventually hired as a Head Start Teacher and would eventually return to college to complete her Bachelor degree in education.



After receiving her degree, Niki went back to work in another Head Start program as a Behavior Specialist. Niki knew that Head Start was a special program and although she also worked in public schools, she always remembered where she got her start and even though she relocated a lot due to her husband’s career, she would often return to work in Head Start in some capacity.



Today, Niki is the Founder of Culture Cre8ion where she uses the principles that she’s learned through her own struggles to transform the mindsets of the people within schools and organizations. Niki understands that if we’re going to transform the culture in any organization, we must first address the personal culture of the individuals. Niki has recently written a book titled, "The Beauty Underneath the Struggle - Creating Your B.U.S. Story," where she shares how she’s transformed her challenges into amazing opportunities. She now works with Head Start programs all over the country, providing a proven framework to help them transform the lives of every person in the organization, including children as young as three years of age.



“As a motivational speaker, I’ve traveled the country and have worked with Head Start programs and schools to share the importance of a positive mindset and the power that positivity can have on their organization’s culture. I attribute my success not only by the lessons I learned in my personal life, but in my work as a Head Start parent, teacher, and administrator. I understand the importance of having parents advocate for their child’s education and giving students a voice in their learning. This is belief I carry to this day,” said Spears.



Speaking and writing have always been a passion of Spears, and turning it into a fulfilling career has been one of her greatest achievements. Spears left her job as a principal in 2016 and founded Culture Cre8ion along with her husband Kermit who is a Human Resources professional. Niki is working with hundreds of educators and leaders across the country. She is recognized as a high-energy motivational speaker and feels called to share her message of creating a positive life. Spears is proud that she will now be able to reach young readers as well she has also written two chidlren’s books, The Hand Hug, and Kindness Is Contagious Too, and help young children embrace a healthy mindset.



The Beauty Underneath the Struggle - Creating Your B.U.S Story, The Hand Hug, and Kindness Is Contagious Too! are now available on Amazon.



Niki Spears is available for interviews to share her story and inspire others.



