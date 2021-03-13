PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NewTek NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner Establishes Digital or Analog Communications for New and Legacy AC-LVDTs


Pennsauken, NJ, March 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The NewTek NTC-6000 Qwik-Cal™ LVDT Signal Conditioner completes the measurement system for AC-operated LVDTs by providing the excitation and digital output required by many of today’s laboratory, industrial automation, and process control applications. Without internal electronics, AC-LVDTs can operate in extreme environments but require the NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner to convert position feedback into readable output for use by computers, PLCs, data acquisition systems, and data loggers.

Compatible with both new and legacy AC-LVDTs, RVDT, or LVRT half-bridge sensors, the NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner offers a variety of selectable excitation frequencies, analog output types (0-10V, 0-5V, 0.5 – 4.5V, +5V, +10V, 4-20mA) as well as digital communications to a host computer via RS-485 output. The RS-485 port also supports the hot swapability of sensors by saving set-up parameters and automatic excitation synchronization for multiple unit systems.

Offering an intuitive AC-LVDT setup process for easy calibration, this user-friendly signal conditioner features front panel null indicators and pushbuttons to set zero and full-scale output positions along with automatic excitation synchronization for multiple unit systems.

These smart signal conditioners also self-diagnose for LVDT failure, disconnects, or short circuits. In addition, the advanced NTC-6000 Signal Conditioner offers cybersecurity lockout and tamper detection to protect against hacks.
Contact Information
NewTek Sensor Solutions
Mike Marciante
856-406-6877
Contact
www.newteksensors.com

