Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Allegro Music Academy to Add Summer Classes to Their Curriculum


This summer, in addition to two separate summer camps, Allegro Music Academy will release a catalog of seven different summer courses, available exclusively to their older students.

Sarasota, FL, March 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For over 25 years, Allegro Music Academy has been the premier institution for music instruction in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. This year, in addition to their annual orKIDstra Summer Camp and their Etiquette Camp, "Good Manners are for Life," they will be adding seven separate summer courses to their curriculum. Courses include instruction in piano, guitar (acoustic and electric), dance (multiple styles), etiquette, Russian, English as a second language, and music theory. Contact them today at 941-358-8511 for more details, including pricing and schedules.
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

