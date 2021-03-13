PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CBL Worldwide, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from CBL Worldwide, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Community Basketball Leagues Launches Cryptocurrency Feasibility Study


The rec to professional CBL basketball league company wants to accept cryptocurrencies for membership services, cash prize payments, and employee payroll.

Tempe, AZ, March 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jamar Johnson, Founder and CEO of CBL Worldwide II, Inc., also known as the Community Basketball Leagues, announced the launch of the company’s cryptocurrency feasibility study to determine a path to using a cryptocurrency for its league operations.

The company has plans to expand its operations globally and believes being able to accept a cryptocurrency (or currencies) would solve a lot of the dollar exchange rate issues and aid with the quick deployment of operations in other countries.

“Doing business with digital currencies and leveraging exchanges is the future of payment and financial solutions for companies and we want to be on par with the global transition that is taking place in the cryptocurrency marketplace,” says Johnson.

Johnson is working with several exchanges and blockchain developers to establish a protocol and solution that will be a world class fit the CBL’s league operations.

In April of 2021, the CBL will start a six to twelve month, four-step feasibility, buildout, implementation, and test process to allow for the business to be able to fully operate using crypto and digital currency solutions.

For more information about the Community Basketball Leagues go to https://www.communitybasketballleagues.com
Contact Information
CBL Worldwide, Inc.
Jamar Johnson
480-269-4716
Contact
https://www.communitybasketballleagues.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CBL Worldwide, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help