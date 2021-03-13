Press Releases CBL Worldwide, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CBL Worldwide, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Community Basketball Leagues Launches Cryptocurrency Feasibility Study

The rec to professional CBL basketball league company wants to accept cryptocurrencies for membership services, cash prize payments, and employee payroll.

Tempe, AZ, March 13, 2021 --(



The company has plans to expand its operations globally and believes being able to accept a cryptocurrency (or currencies) would solve a lot of the dollar exchange rate issues and aid with the quick deployment of operations in other countries.



“Doing business with digital currencies and leveraging exchanges is the future of payment and financial solutions for companies and we want to be on par with the global transition that is taking place in the cryptocurrency marketplace,” says Johnson.



Johnson is working with several exchanges and blockchain developers to establish a protocol and solution that will be a world class fit the CBL’s league operations.



In April of 2021, the CBL will start a six to twelve month, four-step feasibility, buildout, implementation, and test process to allow for the business to be able to fully operate using crypto and digital currency solutions.



For more information about the Community Basketball Leagues go to https://www.communitybasketballleagues.com Tempe, AZ, March 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jamar Johnson, Founder and CEO of CBL Worldwide II, Inc., also known as the Community Basketball Leagues, announced the launch of the company’s cryptocurrency feasibility study to determine a path to using a cryptocurrency for its league operations.The company has plans to expand its operations globally and believes being able to accept a cryptocurrency (or currencies) would solve a lot of the dollar exchange rate issues and aid with the quick deployment of operations in other countries.“Doing business with digital currencies and leveraging exchanges is the future of payment and financial solutions for companies and we want to be on par with the global transition that is taking place in the cryptocurrency marketplace,” says Johnson.Johnson is working with several exchanges and blockchain developers to establish a protocol and solution that will be a world class fit the CBL’s league operations.In April of 2021, the CBL will start a six to twelve month, four-step feasibility, buildout, implementation, and test process to allow for the business to be able to fully operate using crypto and digital currency solutions.For more information about the Community Basketball Leagues go to https://www.communitybasketballleagues.com Contact Information CBL Worldwide, Inc.

Jamar Johnson

480-269-4716



https://www.communitybasketballleagues.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CBL Worldwide, Inc.