Burning Soul Press Announces Children’s Writing Program, SPARK

SPARK, a new program offered by Burning Soul Press, helps young writers find their authentic voice, write their unique story, and become a published author.

Founded in 2020 by Lauren Eckhardt, Burning Soul Press LLC helps soul-driven writers with an empowering message become best-selling authors that inspire through social-impact missions. We focus on our author’s unique story and voice, transformative message, and soulful passion and purpose so they achieve long-term fulfillment. BSP specializes in book coaching, creative startups, writing courses, ghostwriting, publishing, marketing, and author services. Learn more at www.burningsoulpress.com. Bloomington, IL, March 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Burning Soul Press today announced the launch of a new program, SPARK, providing guidance for children to foster and connect with their creative writing skills, and includes an opportunity to become a published author. The first session begins April 1, 2021.SPARK is a 3-month program that targets observation, esteem, and self-actualization within children, guiding them to write a prompted story that will allow them to identify their emotional, mental, spiritual, and physical strengths and special traits. The story they write will encourage them to positively showcase their own unique characteristics while also learning to celebrate and respect what makes other people unique.Multiple studies show the benefits of involvement in the arts (creative writing included) for overall academic success. SPARK comes at a time when many students are receiving education at home, through virtual public school or homeschooling, which has been on the rise due to COVID-19. SPARK is a unique and targeted online program for parents and sponsors wishing to provide additional educational opportunities for their children.SPARK participants will be provided one module per week which includes one to two videos to watch and writing assignments to put learnings to practice, that can be completed on the students’ and families’ own time. Each week, Burning Soul Press will host one live group session with the Burning Soul Press SPARK instructor, including a live Q&A session and story sharing time.“Our goal with SPARK is to help children break out of this digital conformity and regain use of their imagination,” said Lauren Eckhardt, CEO and founder of Burning Soul Press. “We want to encourage young minds to create their own unique identity through the power of creative writing and gain the self confidence, originality, and independence desperately needed at this time.”When parents or sponsors pay in full for a SPARK seat, another seat is donated to a child who may not otherwise be able to join the program. With these donated SPARK seats, Burning Soul Press offers the SPARK program to a new organization, low income school, or orphanage every three months.The SPARK program includes the opportunity for the child to become a published author with their story in a compilation book created by Burning Soul Press, an affirmation of their skills and hard work. The book will be available for sale online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retail sites. Parents and sponsors can also pursue publishing through Burning Soul Press for their children’s book.Learn more about SPARK at: www.burningsoulpress.com/courses/sparkAbout Burning Soul PressFounded in 2020 by Lauren Eckhardt, Burning Soul Press LLC helps soul-driven writers with an empowering message become best-selling authors that inspire through social-impact missions. We focus on our author’s unique story and voice, transformative message, and soulful passion and purpose so they achieve long-term fulfillment. BSP specializes in book coaching, creative startups, writing courses, ghostwriting, publishing, marketing, and author services. Learn more at www.burningsoulpress.com. Contact Information Burning Soul Press

Allison Buehner

217-801-6764



www.burningsoulpress.com



