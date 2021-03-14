SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLC Now with a New Function

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLC allows One-Touch convertible top operation while driving, as well as the operation of the convertible top via the vehicle key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has now added a new function to the convertible module, whereby the last selected driving mode is automatically activated at startup.

Las Vegas, NV, March 14, 2021 --



With the well thought-out functions, the company Mods4cars wants to make everyday life in a convertible more comfortable for their customers. "We already added numerous additional functions to the module in 2019 meetingcustomer requests. Now we have added another feature that is in demand," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



With Drive Mode Memory, the last selected drive mode can be activated automatically when the ignition is switched on. From the factory, the setting is set to reset each time the vehicle is started. "The SLC offers 5 drive programs. Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Individual and ECO can be selected. With our function, the last mode used is automatically activated on the next drive," Sven Tornow elaborates.



The following additional functions are also included: The operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. Park Assist lowers the rearview mirror when the reverse gear is engaged. Tear wipe function ensures that when the spray nozzles are used, wipers automatically wipe again after a 10-second pause.



Valet mode prevents the convertible top from being operated via the interior button and the remote control. This means that the convertible top can be completely locked when third parties are using the vehicle. ECO Disable function allows the automatic deactivation of the start/stop function, which is otherwise normally reactivated each time the vehicle is started.



Existing customers can also benefit from the new functions. Software updates can be uploaded via the USB port attached to the SmartTOP module. The manufacturer Mods4cars provides these updates to all customers free of charge.



SmartTOP convertible top modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



The SmartTOP comfort control for Mercedes-Benz SLC is available from 269.00 Euro plus tax.



A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/AgXOLf3C4Oc



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



