AKVIS Releases Blooming Spring Pack: 110 Refreshing Design Ideas for Photos

AKVIS is delighted to launch the new Blooming Spring frame pack. The set includes 110 blossom-inspired picture frames in vibrant colors decorated with floral motifs and Easter patterns. The picture frames are intended for use with the AKVIS programs.

Perm, Russia, March 14, 2021 --(



The new frames set is inspired by awakening nature and first spring blossoms. Soft pink, purple, lavender, pale blue, white and yellow flowers are gathered with juicy greenery to add a wonderful splash of color to digital photos. The templates are perfect for decorating springtime wedding photos, creating an onscreen slideshow, embellishing social media images, and much more.



The Blooming Spring frames easily turn everyday photos into something truly remarkable. Beautiful lush greenery and colorful flower buds, Easter eggs and bunnies, birds and bird nests, rustic woods, handcrafted birdhouses, and other straight-from-your-garden decor elements will freshen up any photo album.



Now, AKVIS offers 69 themed frame packs sorted by categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new product enters the Seasons group.



The frame packs can be used with the AKVIS Frames program (the app is available free of charge) and with AKVIS ArtSuite (standalone version) on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0.



The Blooming Spring pack sells for $17.00. All seasons-inspired frame packs by AKVIS are available with 30% discount. Also, AKVIS offers the All Picture Frames bundle: 69 packs for $380.00, an average $5.5 per pack.



For more information about the new product, visit akvis.com.



