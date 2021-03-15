PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Statzon Announces Distribution of Robotics Market Data Published by The Insight Partners


The provider of a unique global robotics industry data platform, Statzon, has announced a new partnership in which data published by The Insight Partners is made available to Statzon users.

Lahti, Finland, March 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The deep data and insights published by The Insight Partners help Statzon users gaining a profound picture of different segments of the robot industry and different aspects like market trends, future outlook, end users, applications, robot types, etc. at global, regional and country levels.

“We are delighted to welcome such a reputed market player to join the Statzon platform! Statzon users have now access to the company’s in-depth robotics industry data from market segments like educational robots, logistics robots, cleaning robots, industrial robots, vision guided robotics and robotics software, etc., said Kimmo Kuokkanen, co-founder and CEO of Statzon.

The Insight Partners’ data is available at:
https://statzon.com/go/TIP

"The Insight Partners and Statzon have many synergies and this partnership will open up our niche targeted and meaningful strategic Industry insights and forecasts including the impact of COVID-19 to Statzon users. It is a pleasure to partner with Statzon,” said Sameer Joshi, CEO of The Insight Partners.

About Statzon
Statzon is the only solution on the market with access to all relevant robotics industry data sources in a single platform. We at Statzon believe that people involved in the robotics industry deserve better than spending their time finding data they need for strategic planning and decision-making. We help you make better plans and faster decisions with the easiest and fastest access to accurate, reliable and up-to-date robotics industry statistics and forecasts - immediately and cost-efficiently.

About The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are committed to provide the highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.
Contact Information
Statzon
Kimmo Kuokkanen
+358504713021
Contact
https://statzon.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/statzon

