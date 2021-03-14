Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Dot Sign, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Dot Sign, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Sustainable Exterior Signage That Stands the Test of Time

Green Dot Sign® new exterior aluminum durable ADA signs are guaranteed for life and 100% recyclable.

Saint Paul, MN, March 14, 2021 --



Since the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted, the sign industry has almost exclusively used plastic for ADA compliant signs. But typical ADA signs are made from fossil fuel-derived plastics that are not recyclable. “This means most signs you see may look nice now, but they have a whole lot of ugly behind and ahead of them– but not a Green Dot Sign®,” Nussbaum remarked.



Nussbaum’s new exterior ADA signs last over 10 years in outdoor climates before fading, and the useful life is much greater. These durable ADA signs are guaranteed for life. Traditional plastic signs, on the other hand, typically last 5 years outside and produce much more waste in production.



Green Dot Sign® durable ADA signs are made of machined aluminum and bronze and are 100% recyclable at the end of life. Additionally, all manufacturing waste produced from these and all Green Dot Sign® is recycled and disposed of in a responsible manner. As a result of Green Dot Sign® transparency and green leadership, All Green Dot Sign® products are eligible for the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits. This Green Dot Sign® breakthrough innovation in durable ADA signs offers a fresh alternative for commercial real estate and public building managers, filling a void for environmentally responsible companies.



While plastic seems cost-effective at first, it harms our planet and health and costs more in the long run. In U.S. commercial buildings alone, at least 243 millions pounds of plastic ADA signs are in use today. As existing buildings are renovated these signs are tossed into a landfill will take at least 500 years to biodegrade. Investing in durable ADA signs is a smart move for you and the planet.



At Nussbaum’s prior sign company, his team sorted through excess sign material regularly. He explained, “When throwing out a 60 pound polycarbonate scrap, my thinking was transformed. As we added it to an overflowing dumpster, I had a vision of all this plastic sitting in a landfill completely unchanged 10,000 years from now and was sick to my stomach.”



Exterior ADA signage is most often used for restrooms and other exterior-facing rooms in parks, zoos, swimming pools, sport facilities and similar venues. By offering easy online ordering of unique, eco-friendly, and durable ADA signs, Green Dot Sign® is gaining traction in the signage industry and aims to push the signage, design, and construction industries to be more sustainable.



