Status Group International Now Accepting New Private Capital Investors

Status Group International (SGIC): For the first time in five years has opened its doors to interview new private capital investors for acceptance into their coveted Gatekeeper service.

lslip Terrace, NY, March 16, 2021 --(



Covid-19 has derailed many investors and other private capital groups. SGIC projects a banner 2021, and is focused now to augment their in-house capital reservoir by an additional $1-2b. Companies worldwide have been reimagining their vision to regain market share and build their brand, and while commercial banking continues to drag, private capital is responding to the opportunities ahead.



Status Group International (SGIC)’s commitment to small business with essential business services and private capital has proven to be what is sorely needed at this time and in preparation for the coming post-Covid-19 resurgence. Review the services now available at www.statusgroupinternational.com.



Founded in 2007, Status Group International (SGIC) is a small business and startup leader in international development and private capital facilitation. The Company provides deliverables, client confidentiality, and satisfaction. "Our exclusive group of private investors enjoy a laser focused access to our ongoing, global deal-flow while we uncompromisingly protect their confidentiality and security. We only facilitate those projects specifically in their wheelhouse, packaged and presented to their exacting parameters," said Allan Goldner, CEO at Status Group International (SGIC). Contact Information Status Group International Corporation

Allan Goldner

702-465-3700



www.statusgroupinternational.com

702-252-7005



