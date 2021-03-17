Explore Opportunities and Strategies for Convergence in the Combination Products Space at Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Gain insights into the industry acceleration towards connectivity following the pandemic through case studies on connected devices and virtual studies.

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download: www.pfsamericas.com/prcom6



Also featured in the main conference agenda is a live panel discussion on day two including expert industry speakers with a Q&A session covering:



Panel Discussion: Convergence opportunities for combination products



- Key differences and similarities between international regulations, standards and guidance for combination products

- Explore opportunities and strategies for convergence in the combination products space, amidst ongoing efforts of convergence for devices, drugs and biologics across jurisdictions

- Regulatory implications of a digital future



Panel Moderator: Susan Neadle, Executive Director, Combination Products & Medical Devices Regulatory Affairs, Amgen



Panelists:

Theresa Jeary, Technical Specialist & Scheme Manager, BSI

Julia Frese, Director, TÜV SÜD Japan Ltd.

Kristina Lauritsen, Combination Products Regulatory Advisor, CDER/FDA



What to expect from the 2021 conference?

- Explore industry updates and considerations for PFS platforms and integrated development

- Gain insights into the industry acceleration towards connectivity following the pandemic through case studies on connected devices and virtual studies

- Hear from leading regulatory experts on international guidance, EU MDR, bridging studies and convergence opportunities

- Delve into real world examples of advancing injectable device development and global health priorities for pre-filled syringes

- Virtual conference benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socials



Virtual conference: Online access only $499 applies to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies (Limited time only) www.pfsamericas.com/prcom6



Sponsored by Almac, BD, Owen Mumford & Zeon



About SMi Group:

http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom6



