Salesmate Launches New “Web Forms” Feature


Salesmate's web form feature will allow its users to capture leads directly from websites and facilitates them to create customized web forms with various fields.

Charlotte, NC, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Salesmate launches yet another robust feature, web forms, that helps sales teams qualify hot leads and grow their revenue. The addition of web forms to the CRM takes prospecting and lead generation to the next level with customizable fields, quick data collection, notification triggers, and detailed insights to plan a better strategy.

Salesmate’s smart web forms build a direct link between prospects and sales reps by providing customized fields that can be altered as per the brand and its web pages. Once the contact information of leads is collected in the CRM through a web page, the sales reps can start prospecting right away and reach out to interested prospects to build strong customer relationships.

The web forms are developed keeping every business in mind so that they can be used on landing pages on the website, and these smart web forms are perfect for email marketing campaigns by adding form URLs into the email.

This new feature enables sales teams to capture more leads by creating customized and attractive web forms on their website. Moreover, sales reps can also obtain insightful reports on several forms submitted in a day to analyze them and plan a better strategy. In fact, defining tags for various forms helps classify them as per their preferences.

Salesmate’s web forms are ideal for attracting potential customers from their high-traffic generating pages and marketing campaigns.

Web forms are now exclusively available to Salesmate users to take their business to the next level.
Salesmate
Mehul Shah
886-660-2323
Contact
https://www.salesmate.io

