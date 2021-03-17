Yale and August Integrate with DoorBird IP Video Door Stations

Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

DoorBird IP video door stations can now fully integrate with Yale and August smart locks.

The new integration works with the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, any August Smart Lock with a Wi-Fi Connect, and the Yale Assure Locks and Levers with Wi-Fi. Through the DoorBird app, residents will have access to the following features:



• Know who stopped by, even when you are out: Easily integrated into your own home automation system through the DoorBird app, your DoorBird IP video door station will allow you to monitor your front door, gate and/or garage door. With motion sensors and live in-app notifications when the doorbell is pressed, you will receive an alert whenever someone moves into the entrance area of your home.



• Grant access to visitors remotely: Whether it is a neighbor, friend or family member, you will be able to have a two-way conversation with any visitor through the integrated DoorBird camera and DoorBird app. You will also be able to unlock your door from the same app from anywhere – no more copied keys or inconvenient dashes home to let someone in.



• Never miss a delivery: Tired of missing packages or trying to outsmart porch pirates? Simply use the DoorBird app to greet and grant delivery personnel temporary access to your garage, front gate or hallway, ensuring packages are always safely delivered to your home while you are away. Even if you are at home most of the day, you can grant access from your desk or the couch for ultimate convenience.



DoorBird is a leader in IP video door communication and the brand name of Bird Home Automation Group. With over 100,000 intercoms installed worldwide, the Berlin-based manufacturer is dedicated to creating smart door stations for every home. All products are made in Germany and combine modern design, high-quality materials and state-of-the-art IP technology. Contact Information Bird Home Automation

Natalja Stseglova

+49 30 120 849 62



www.doorbird.com



