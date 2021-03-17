Clay Walker to Give Keynote Speech at Online Event to Benefit National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Multiple Sclerosis Society Press Release

The 17th Annual On the Move Luncheon, presented by Biogen, and one of the most inspiring events in the Washington spring social season, will be held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12pm. This year’s program features prominent country star Clay Walker and his wife Jessica Walker sharing their personal journey with multiple sclerosis.

The program’s theme, “Closer Than Ever,” was chosen after reflecting on the ways this past year has brought us closer to our communities. Whether through weekly family Zoom calls, connecting virtually with friends, volunteering at a food bank or supporting local businesses, we are all Closer Than Ever. And now, through recent MS research breakthroughs, we are Closer Than Ever to finding a cure. Attendees of this inspiring program will learn more about how the National MS Society, with their support, will boldly move forward during this global crisis to change lives together.



This year’s program features prominent country star Clay Walker and his wife Jessica Walker sharing their personal journey with MS. Clay Walker is a recording artist, songwriter and entertainer with 31 charted singles, a dozen No. 1s, four platinum albums and decades of performances to his credit. Titles spanning 15 years and still receiving strong airplay include “Live Until I Die,” "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," “This Woman And This Man,” "Hypnotize The Moon," "Rumor Has It," “Then What,” “The Chain Of Love," "I Can't Sleep" and "She Won't Be Lonely Long." Clay was diagnosed with MS in 1996 and has raised awareness and funds through his own non-profit, Band Against MS, and the National MS Society to find solutions for the struggles people with MS go through on a regular basis.



“Jessica and I are excited to support the National MS Society,” Walker said. “We are both grateful for the information and support the NMSS has provided for me and many others living with MS for so many years.”



The M.S. On the Move Luncheon was founded by people who wanted to come together to spread awareness, empower those affected by MS, and help bring us closer to a world free of MS. Whether in person or virtual, this networking event educates, motivates, and inspires over 300 attendees and in 2020, over 1,200 viewers on YouTube from business and philanthropy leaders to people affected by MS and healthcare partners, and more. Since its inception, the On the Move Luncheon in Washington, D.C. has raised over $3.5 million to help fund cutting edge research, facilitate education, and provide programs and services that empower people with MS and their families to move their lives forward.



What: The 17th Annual On the Move Luncheon

When: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12pm EST

Where: Register for free to view the livestream presentation at otmdc21.givesmart.com.

Why: Funds raised support vital breakthroughs for the almost 1 million affected by MS in the US.



Contact: For help registering or to become a sponsor call (202) 375-5620 or email Amanda.Snellings@nmss.org.



About Multiple Sclerosis

Contact Information National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Amanda Snellings

202-375-5620

otmdc21.givesmart.com

Amanda Snellings

202-375-5620



otmdc21.givesmart.com



