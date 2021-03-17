Grand Re-Opening of Floral Footprints Scheduled for Late March

After acquiring Laurel Nebraska's local floral shop in October 2020, Roger Myers is planning a grand re-opening of the business the final weekend in March. Roger is inviting the community and surrounding areas to join him on March 26th and 27th with free giveaways, raffles, and more.

“We have received so much support since opening Floral Footprints, and wanted to reinvest in the building itself to provide our customers with the best retail experience possible. We did have to limit business to appointment only during the renovations, but I am quite pleased with the end result, and cannot wait to share it with the community,” said Roger Myers.



Roger acquired the business in October, 2020 and viewed it as a great opportunity to invest in a local community.



“Growing up in a rural community, I understand how important local businesses are to the community. Driving through Laurel and seeing this building for sale, I knew there was potential,” said Roger. “Having the opportunity to invest in Laurel has been a blessing, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for us here.”



Floral Footprint’s grand re-opening weekend will kick off on March 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continue through Saturday, March 26th from 9 a.m. to noon. During their re-opening weekend, customers will receive free giveaways, as well as be entered into prize drawings.



About Floral Footprints

