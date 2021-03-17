PESA Releases Secura VDS-IP for Highly Secure Command and Control (C2), Eliminating Internal and External Threats

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PESA Press Release

Huntsville, AL, March 17, 2021 --(



Secura is the only live enterprise-architected video distribution platform with embedded encryption in all flows from source to glass. The platform facilitates better situational awareness by providing extremely low-latency, perfect-to-the-pixel, 4Kp60 4:4:4 images. Secura also declutters the workspace by enabling all encrypted signals to traverse one IP cable, reducing cable management by at least 50%. Plus, Secura’s small endpoints can be mounted behind monitors or racked beneath desks, further clearing the workspace.



“Because Secura is not constrained to stovepipe, legacy, purpose-built hardware, it is extremely flexible and enables new workflows that were not possible before,” said Howard Sutton, PESA chairman and CEO. “Secura is equally at home in a SCIF C2 environment, as well as in a board room, in a briefing room, or on board a cruise ship.”



To ensure protection from inside threats, Secura uses JITC-certified IP switches and secure encrypted IP video, audio, KVM, and USB endpoints. Secura encrypts the video and audio essences, in addition to the control and USB signals, so that the data is protected from information leaks, either intentional or accidental.



“Secura secures not only the control signals, but also the actual video and audio essence, preventing both accidental and intentional viewing of content,” said PESA chief technology officer Scott Barella. “For a VDS-IP solution to be good enough for government and military systems, all IP components must be encrypted, including endpoints and control interfaces such as touch panels. Secura meets that goal.”



PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military and civilian government facilities demonstrates the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With the release of Secura, the ultra-secure workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be trusted to provide accurate, high-quality situational awareness for the best decisions every time.



Those who are interested may learn more at the AFCEA Signal webinar “Is Your Video Distribution Protected From Insider Threats and Cyber Attack?” The event is scheduled for March 11 at 1 p.m. (13:00) EST. Registration is available here. (https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=2426684526647806&referrer=SIGNAL)



More information is available at https://pesa.com/product/secura/ or via email to sales@pesa.com.



About PESA

PESA is a provider of secure, professional-grade video distribution systems and broadcast routing solutions with a proven track record of innovation and industry firsts spanning nearly five decades. Defense, government, media and entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, encrypted, end-to-end video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link router in the world.



Sara Kudrle

908-262-7903



pesa.com



