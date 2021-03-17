Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PESA Press Release

Receive press releases from PESA: By Email RSS Feeds: PESA Releases the World’s Largest Single-Link 4K Video Distribution System: Tiger FUSION

Tiger FUSION’s Highest-Density Frame Simplifies Even the Largest 4K Installations

Huntsville, AL, March 17, 2021 --(



“Tiger FUSION meets the need for simplified management of large 4K installations via single-link 12G SDI,” said PESA Chief Technology Officer Scott Barella. “With our flexible, signal-agnostic control system, Tiger FUSION enables hybrid workspaces utilizing SMPTE ST 2110 IP gateways and HDMI 2.0.”



Tiger FUSION extends the PESA portfolio of legendary video distribution systems, such as Cheetah, Cougar, Jaguar, and Ocelot. With current 12G routing matrixes of up to 320 x 320, and room for future expansion, Tiger FUSION is the highest-density single-link 12G SDI router for uncompressed 4Kp60 (4:4:4) video available on the market.



The Tiger FUSION is truly a cat of many stripes and is the ideal solution for 4K video distribution systems (VDS) for mission-critical command and control (C2) and briefing centers for military and government, bringing stunning 4K clarity to real-time situational awareness. In addition, the Tiger FUSION is an ideal solution for sports and entertainment venues such as stadiums and cruise ships, as well as postproduction houses that need and value high-resolution images.



“PESA’s dedication to innovation and creating industry firsts over the years continues today with Tiger FUSION,” said Howard Sutton, PESA chairman and CEO. “The unmatched design of Tiger FUSION is a testament to the ability of our development teams to create an extraordinary product.”



PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military and civilian government facilities assures customers of the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With the release of Tiger FUSION, the ultra-high-resolution workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be reliably managed and routed on time — every time — in real time.



More information is available at https://pesa.com/product/fusion/ or via email to sales@pesa.com.



About PESA

PESA is a provider of secure, professional-grade video distribution systems and broadcast routing solutions with a proven track record of innovation and industry firsts spanning nearly five decades. Defense, government, media & entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, FIPS 140-2 encrypted end-to-end, video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link, router in the world.



PESA is located in Huntsville “Rocket City,” Alabama with regional sales offices around the world. All PESA products are supported by our industry recognized 24-7 support team. For more information, please contact sales@pesa.com or call us at 1-800-323-PESA (1-800-323-7372). Huntsville, AL, March 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- PESA today announced the release of the Tiger FUSION 12G SDI/IP video distribution system, which accomplishes three main objectives. First, it’s the largest single-link 4K matrix in the world. Second, its single-link 12G design reduces cabling and simplifies management. Third, it can accommodate a hybrid mix of SDI (1.5G, 3G, 6G, and 12G), HDMI (1.4, 2.0), and IP (SMPTE ST 2110) inputs and outputs within one high-density, 18RU frame.“Tiger FUSION meets the need for simplified management of large 4K installations via single-link 12G SDI,” said PESA Chief Technology Officer Scott Barella. “With our flexible, signal-agnostic control system, Tiger FUSION enables hybrid workspaces utilizing SMPTE ST 2110 IP gateways and HDMI 2.0.”Tiger FUSION extends the PESA portfolio of legendary video distribution systems, such as Cheetah, Cougar, Jaguar, and Ocelot. With current 12G routing matrixes of up to 320 x 320, and room for future expansion, Tiger FUSION is the highest-density single-link 12G SDI router for uncompressed 4Kp60 (4:4:4) video available on the market.The Tiger FUSION is truly a cat of many stripes and is the ideal solution for 4K video distribution systems (VDS) for mission-critical command and control (C2) and briefing centers for military and government, bringing stunning 4K clarity to real-time situational awareness. In addition, the Tiger FUSION is an ideal solution for sports and entertainment venues such as stadiums and cruise ships, as well as postproduction houses that need and value high-resolution images.“PESA’s dedication to innovation and creating industry firsts over the years continues today with Tiger FUSION,” said Howard Sutton, PESA chairman and CEO. “The unmatched design of Tiger FUSION is a testament to the ability of our development teams to create an extraordinary product.”PESA’s long-standing history of providing mission-critical solutions to many military and civilian government facilities assures customers of the quality and reliability of PESA systems. With the release of Tiger FUSION, the ultra-high-resolution workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be reliably managed and routed on time — every time — in real time.More information is available at https://pesa.com/product/fusion/ or via email to sales@pesa.com.About PESAPESA is a provider of secure, professional-grade video distribution systems and broadcast routing solutions with a proven track record of innovation and industry firsts spanning nearly five decades. Defense, government, media & entertainment, broadcast, and commercial customers trust PESA’s reliable, high-quality products for high performance, high availability, security, and ease of use. PESA offers the only certified secure, FIPS 140-2 encrypted end-to-end, video distribution system (VDS), including keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM). In addition, PESA offers the largest (highest-density) 4K-12G/SDI, single-link, router in the world.PESA is located in Huntsville “Rocket City,” Alabama with regional sales offices around the world. All PESA products are supported by our industry recognized 24-7 support team. For more information, please contact sales@pesa.com or call us at 1-800-323-PESA (1-800-323-7372). Contact Information PESA

Sara Kudrle

908-262-7903



pesa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PESA Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend