Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Snyder Building Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: Snyder Building Construction Announces the Hire of Craig Hartzell, Superintendent

Denver, CO, March 17, 2021 --(



“In his 18 years of construction supervision, Craig has managed everything from medical office remodels, to restaurant and retail tenant improvements, structural improvements and repairs, as well as educational facility upgrades,” says Rich Snyder, president of Snyder Building Construction. “We’re excited to have him join the team.”



Craig has a strong track record of finding solutions to complex and unique problems. Whether it’s supervision of post-tension slab repair 42 stories up off of swing stages or excavation in existing crawlspaces, Craig is prepared, safe, and successful in his implementation.



Craig enjoys being part of changing the landscape of the areas he lives in, whether that’s building a completely new structure or renovating existing places. His past Colorado projects include 40 Madison in Cherry Creek, Landmark Lofts in Boulder, Teatro Tower in Denver, The Retreat Clubhouse at Solterra, as well as numerous medical clinics and restaurants throughout the Front Range.



About Craig Hartzell:

Craig Hartzell is a superintendent at Snyder Building Construction. With nearly 18 years of construction supervision experience, his expertise lies in medical office, retail, mixed use, food service, and residential projects up to $10M. He is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction science and management.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado. Denver, CO, March 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Snyder Building Construction announces the hire of Craig Hartzell, superintendent. The addition of Craig enhances the company’s capacity to support the ground-up, office, retail, restaurant, mixed use, and medical construction sectors.“In his 18 years of construction supervision, Craig has managed everything from medical office remodels, to restaurant and retail tenant improvements, structural improvements and repairs, as well as educational facility upgrades,” says Rich Snyder, president of Snyder Building Construction. “We’re excited to have him join the team.”Craig has a strong track record of finding solutions to complex and unique problems. Whether it’s supervision of post-tension slab repair 42 stories up off of swing stages or excavation in existing crawlspaces, Craig is prepared, safe, and successful in his implementation.Craig enjoys being part of changing the landscape of the areas he lives in, whether that’s building a completely new structure or renovating existing places. His past Colorado projects include 40 Madison in Cherry Creek, Landmark Lofts in Boulder, Teatro Tower in Denver, The Retreat Clubhouse at Solterra, as well as numerous medical clinics and restaurants throughout the Front Range.About Craig Hartzell:Craig Hartzell is a superintendent at Snyder Building Construction. With nearly 18 years of construction supervision experience, his expertise lies in medical office, retail, mixed use, food service, and residential projects up to $10M. He is a graduate of Kansas State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction science and management.About Snyder Building Construction:Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado. Contact Information Snyder Building Construction

Rich Snyder

720-900-5082



www.snyderbuilding.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Snyder Building Construction