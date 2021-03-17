Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Keyfactor Press Release

Receive press releases from Keyfactor: By Email RSS Feeds: Survey Findings from Pulse Research and Keyfactor Show Gap Regarding PKI’s Role in a Zero Trust Security Strategy

Only 32% of Respondents Currently Have a Zero Trust Strategy in Place

Cleveland, OH, March 17, 2021 --(



“Adopting a zero trust strategy is an important step to ensuring a robust security posture, especially as digital transformation continues and organizations move their security to the cloud,” said Chris Hickman, chief security officer at Keyfactor. “Yet the survey results reveal a concerning gap between perception and reality. While most leaders recognize that PKI is essential to a successful zero trust security strategy, most are not actively incorporating it into their identity and access management (IAM) program.”



PKI is comprised of digital certificates and cryptographic keys that provide trusted and secure connections to protect user and machine identities. A zero trust model relies on trusted connections, controls and machine identity authentication to mitigate security risks and ensure machine-to-machine communications are secure.



Additional key findings:

· Adoption drivers: 68% are prioritizing zero trust strategy implementation for security risk mitigation with 50% citing time-to-breach detection reduction.

· Investment priorities: 72% of IT leaders cite cloud-first migration followed by remote workforce (65%) and digital customer experience improvements (46%).

· Budget allocation: 92% of respondents have allocated up to 20% of their 2021 technology budget to PKI and/or cryptography investments.

· Implementation challenges: 73% see technology gaps as their organization’s greatest barrier to implementation, followed by cost concerns (69%) and a talent or skills shortage (45%).

· PKI requirements: 71% of IT leaders are prioritizing key and certificate visibility, followed by enabling automation (56%) and cloud-first PKI deployment (49%).



“The proliferation of digital certificates and keys within the enterprise will continue to rise, especially as a reliance on distributed IT and the remote workforce continues,” said Hickman. “Scalability is a key consideration when building out a zero trust architecture. However, PKI alone does not equate to zero trust. To be successful and fully achieve zero trust organizations also need the automation, process and security controls necessary to support it.”



The survey was conducted by Pulse Research on behalf of Keyfactor and included responses from 100 North American executive and VP-level IAM leaders in enterprises with between 5,000 and 10,000+ global employees.



View the complete findings and download the report today.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions. Its Crypto-Agility PlatformTM empowers security teams to seamlessly orchestrate every key and certificate across their entire enterprise. We help our customers apply cryptography in the right way from modern, multi-cloud enterprises to complex IoT supply chains.



With decades of cybersecurity experience, Keyfactor is trusted by more than 500 enterprises across the globe. Built on a foundation of trust and security, Keyfactor is a proud equal opportunity employer, supporter and advocate of growing a trusted, secure, diverse and inclusive workplace. For more information, visit www.keyfactor.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



PR Contacts

Keyfactor

Jamie Walker

Jamie.walker@keyfactor.com

802-338-0817



MRB Public Relations (for Keyfactor)

Angela Tuzzo

atuzzo@mrb-pr.com

