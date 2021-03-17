Frictionless Borders to be Possible with New Tech

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elandbridge Press Release

London, United Kingdom, March 17, 2021 --(



Elandbridge is a consortium comprising border security professionals, haulage industry experts and leading IT, communications and systems development specialists. Using intelligent electronic seals, blockchain ledger, GPS tracking, secure facial recognition, IoT technology, enhanced communication systems and specifically designed applications, Elandbridge is providing a proven and deliverable solution for frictionless borders. The innovative solution is thought to be the only technology which fully meets government, customs, and security needs of the regulators and all the compliance requirements of the haulage industry.



Charles Le Gallais CBE, CEO and Founder of Elandbridge, said: “The logistics problems in Northern Ireland are not going to go away unless something changes, and I believe TruckPass is that change. We have been developing the solution for some time now and have benefited greatly from collaboration with and input from major haulage businesses, both in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and across Europe. We are also grateful to Government departments, HMRC and Border Control for the constructive engagement and discussions regarding what they need from a technical customs / transport system. We have developed real-world technology providing a real-world solution for now and for the future.”



The Challenge



In the simplest terms, the challenge lies in the control of goods being transported between two countries where there are import/export tariffs, border controls and the requirement to remove or reduce delays and the related additional costs on consignments to as little as possible.



How Does TruckPass Work?



The system combines four existing technologies:

- An Electronic Seal – developed and being used by the airline sector

- Blockchain

- Secure messaging app which uses biometric face recognition – developed and being trialled

- Global Positioning Systems (GPS)



Elandbridge has a working prototype system, and the concept has been proven and demonstrated to hauliers in both the UK mainland and Northern Ireland; a desktop version has also been presented to government officials closely involved with the development of post-Brexit borders.



In early March the company launched its first public funding round: https://www.360equity.co/company/info/elandbridge



About Elandbridge:



Elandbridge is the provider of TruckPass, the frictionless border pass, and an efficient solution for problems facing the international haulage industry post-Brexit. It's cost-effective, credible, and scalable. It uses blockchain, real-time GPS tracking and IoT technology in a unique way to provide an effortless, secure solution to getting freight across borders.



John Norris

+44 (0) 20 7250 4770



https://www.elandbridge.com/



