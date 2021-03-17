PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Strategic Dentistry

Press Release

Sedation Safety Week Celebrates 13th Year


Seattle, WA, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over 92 million Americans are fearful of seeing a dentist. Thanks to sedation dentistry, more than 20 million of these patients have overcome their hesitancy and received safe, pain-free, oral health treatments without incident. To honor this success, DOCS Education would like to celebrate the 13th Annual Sedation Safety Week.

On each the five successive days of March 15-19, dentists and patients will find a new informative article at sedationdentistrysafetyweek.org covering current events, trends and leaders in the industry, as well as an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on dental practices in the U.S. As in years before, a Sedation Safety Week Dentist of the Year is lauded in Friday’s article for their innovation and commitment to sedation dentistry. This year, a dynamic duo from Northern California will be honored.

Sedation Safety Week was founded by Dr. Michael Silverman, a globally recognized lecturer, educator, author and patients’ rights advocate. He is also co-founder and president of DOCS Education, the nation’s leading provider of conscious sedation education for dentists. DOCS Education annually hosts Sedation Safety Week the third week in March.
