Toll Brothers to Build Luxury Estate Homes in Castle Pines

Castle Pines, CO, March 17, 2021 --(



Toll Brothers at The Canyons is a master-planned, resort-style community that pairs a picturesque location with exclusive amenities including The Exchange Coffee House and wine bar with a fire pit; the Canyon House, a state-of-the-art fitness facility; The Pool House, home to the resort-style pool and spa; and The Green, an outdoor performance venue. Outdoor living features prominently at The Canyons with 15 miles of paved and dirt trails for walking, running, and biking within the community.



Toll Brothers at The Canyons will offer six estate home designs ranging from 3,400 to 3,960 sq. ft. and featuring a variety of floor plan options for single and two-story living, main floor primary bedroom suites, and multi-generational living suites. Homes will have up to six bedrooms, up to five bathrooms, and up to four- car garages with prices from the $1,000,000s. Buyers can choose from an array of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and more at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.



“Residents will love this community because of its convenient location between Castle Rock and Lone Tree for world-class shopping and dining as well as the nearby recreation opportunities,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Plus, our luxury homes designs at The Canyons offer the features and design options buyers are looking for today.”



Toll Brothers at The Canyons is located east of I-25, just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and 35 minutes to Denver International Airport. School-aged children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County Schools. Recreation opportunities include nearby Daniels Regional Park, Castlewood Canyon and Chatfield State Parks as well as several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including the Country Club at Castle Pines.



For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



