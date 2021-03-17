North Carolina Democratic Party Native American Caucus Congratulate Secretary Deb Haaland

Press Releases NCDP Native American Caucus Press Release

On Monday March 15, 2021, the US Senate voted to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as President Joe Biden’s secretary of the Department of the Interior.

Cavalier-Keck stated, “American Indian women have a rich history of political involvement in the life of their communities. Their struggles to attain tribal sovereignty, preserve their cultures, and manage native lands and natural resources are unique to their status as colonized indigenous peoples.” Prior to colonialism, the communal governance structures of many Native nations granted women respect and authority; exemplary of the gender egalitarianism practiced by many Native societies. In order to revolutionize systems and inspire transformational change we need to invest in Native Women in business. The NCDP Native American Caucus is promoting and convening our tribal communities to build a coalition while honoring our culture, creativity, and connections. A better path forward includes Native women in leadership positions, be it at the local, tribal or national level. We are looking forward to Secretary Haaland pledge to work on repairing the U.S. federal government’s relationship with Native American tribes.



About the NCDP Native American Caucus

The NCNAC will enhance political and public awareness, education, involvement and civic responsibility among Native Americans; help promote public awareness of the political status of tribal nations through media education; help promote voter registration and outreach and encourage Native Americans to exercise their rights to vote and to run for public office; and help identify issues of concern to Native Americans and pursue solutions through the democratic process. Democratic Native American members represent many tribal voices throughout the state, including Cherokee, Coharie, Haliwa Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Saponi, Sappony, Waccamaw Siouan and many other non-recognized tribal nations.

