Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Receive press releases from InfoSec Institutes: By Email RSS Feeds: InfoSec Announces $120,000 in New Cybersecurity Education Scholarship Opportunities

12 new scholarships for veterans, students, and underrepresented groups in security.

Madison, WI, March 17, 2021 --(



“After an extremely challenging year, it’s more important than ever to diversify our talent pipeline and empower candidates with everything they need to meet their career goals,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity education can be expensive. Our annual scholarship program continues to break down barriers to entry and accelerate learner success.”



The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program was established in 2018 to encourage new talent to join our industry and close the growing cybersecurity skills gap. Each year, 12 scholarship recipients receive lifetime subscriptions to InfoSec Skills, which includes access to over 1,000 hours of hands-on cybersecurity training, in-demand certification training and 100s of virtual labs in Infosec’s cloud-hosted cyber ranges. Providing affordable opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity pros is just one of many ways InfoSec is helping fill the 3.12 3.12 million global cybersecurity workforce shortagemillion global cybersecurity workforce shortage.



The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program includes four categories. Applications are now open to those who meet one or more of the following qualifications:



InfoSec Accelerate Women Scholarship

InfoSec Accelerate Military/Veteran Scholarship

InfoSec Accelerate BIPOC Scholarship

InfoSec Accelerate Undergraduate Scholarship



“We’re proud to offer this program for the fourth consecutive year,” said Koziol. “Navigating cybersecurity careers and changing skill demands is stressful. The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program supports life-long learners by providing needed guidance on what knowledge, skills and credentials drive professional success — at no cost to them.”



The 2021 InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program application deadline is July 31, 2021. Winners will be announced the first week of September.



About InfoSec

InfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.



Scholarship Contact

Camille Raymond, Marketing Events Manager

camille.raymond@infosecinstitute.com

608-571-3365 Madison, WI, March 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- InfoSec today announced $120,000 in new cybersecurity education scholarship opportunities to help veterans, students and underrepresented groups in security launch and advance their careers. Since its inception, the InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program has awarded over $400,000 in educational opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals.“After an extremely challenging year, it’s more important than ever to diversify our talent pipeline and empower candidates with everything they need to meet their career goals,” said Jack Koziol, InfoSec CEO and founder. “Cybersecurity education can be expensive. Our annual scholarship program continues to break down barriers to entry and accelerate learner success.”The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program was established in 2018 to encourage new talent to join our industry and close the growing cybersecurity skills gap. Each year, 12 scholarship recipients receive lifetime subscriptions to InfoSec Skills, which includes access to over 1,000 hours of hands-on cybersecurity training, in-demand certification training and 100s of virtual labs in Infosec’s cloud-hosted cyber ranges. Providing affordable opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity pros is just one of many ways InfoSec is helping fill the 3.12 3.12 million global cybersecurity workforce shortagemillion global cybersecurity workforce shortage.The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program includes four categories. Applications are now open to those who meet one or more of the following qualifications:InfoSec Accelerate Women ScholarshipInfoSec Accelerate Military/Veteran ScholarshipInfoSec Accelerate BIPOC ScholarshipInfoSec Accelerate Undergraduate Scholarship“We’re proud to offer this program for the fourth consecutive year,” said Koziol. “Navigating cybersecurity careers and changing skill demands is stressful. The InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program supports life-long learners by providing needed guidance on what knowledge, skills and credentials drive professional success — at no cost to them.”The 2021 InfoSec Accelerate Scholarship Program application deadline is July 31, 2021. Winners will be announced the first week of September.About InfoSecInfoSec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on InfoSec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from InfoSec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.Scholarship ContactCamille Raymond, Marketing Events Managercamille.raymond@infosecinstitute.com608-571-3365 Contact Information InfoSec Institutes

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from InfoSec Institutes