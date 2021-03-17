Reg.A Funding Group Announces Craft Beer Crowdfunding Investment Opportunity with Three Monkeys Brewing

Press Releases Reg.A Funding Group Press Release

Now crowdfunding investors have the opportunity to “Join the Monkey Nation” by investing in a global award-winning craft beer brewery brand.

Three Monkeys Brewing is an award-winning brewery built for the people, by the people and for the crowdfunding investment community. Their projected $1,000,000 offering will soon be available on Wefunder.com and boasts a healthy 35% return on investment, including a 5% dividend. The money raised will be used to build a brand new turnkey brewhouse, taproom, and cover the expansion costs due to increased product demand in the United States and overseas.



Said Three Monkeys Brewery founder Michael Tate: "We have already had amazing success with building a powerful distribution network in the Central Valley of California, and have simultaneously, attended over 130 brew festivals and events in both California and Nevada to create the interest, buzz, and demand required to build a multi-million dollar business model. Now it's time to allow craft beer drinkers the ability to own a stake in our craft brewery and Monkey Nation global brand.”



About Three Monkeys Brewery:

Three Monkeys Brewing is a craft beer brewery located in Madera, California. The brewery has won numerous awards including the 2016 Beverage World Bevstar Bronze Award for their “Tres Vaqueros Amber Ale,” the 2015 Beverage World-Bevstar Gold Award for their “Brown Barrel Ale,” and a Silver Medal for their “Brown Barrel Ale” at the 2010 Lallemand "Brain of Brewers Contest." Call 559-363-2709 or email President@3MonkeysBrewing.com for more information or visit the www.3MonkeysBrewing.com website as well as their associated social media accounts linked therein.



About The Reg.A Funding Group:

About The Reg.A Funding Group:

With years of experience in the capital markets and proven results with social marketing, the Reg.A Funding Group provides real world, effective Regulation A advisory services for startup, growth and acquisition financing, while specializing in helping companies raise money with Regulation A+ Tier 1 and Tier 2 crowdfunding offerings. The Reg.A Funding Group can be reached at 612-888-REGA or at info@regamoney.com.

