Delphi Data Access Components Performance Improvement and RAD Studio 10.4.2 Sydney Support

Devart rolled out a massive update for DAC products. The improved components now support RAD Studio 10.4.2, and the latest versions of target platforms: macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, and Android 11.

Prague, Czech Republic, March 18, 2021



The core improvements include:



The latest DAC versions now support RAD Studio 10.4.2 Sydney.



The components are now compatible with macOS Big Sur, iOS 14, and Android 11.



PgDAC supports PostgreSQL 13. Also, a single TPgConnection object can now be used in multiple threads, and a new property called MultipleConnections allows or denies the creation of additional internal connections.



Data access speed with default settings was significantly increased in LiteDAC and the SQLite provider. Three new properties were added in LiteDAC: JournalMode, LockingMode, and Synchronous. The Unicode standard was supported in the TVirtualQuery component.



The performance of batch processing of SQL statements is significantly improved in all DAC products. Also, memory consumption in batch operations is reduced for InterBase and Firebird.



The LOBs read/write speed is improved for Oracle, SQL Server, DBF files, and ODBC drivers. The data fetch speed is also improved for Oracle and ODBC drivers.



The PrefetchRows property was supported in the Direct mode (previously available only in the OCI mode). The FindFirst, FindNext, FindLast, and FindPrior methods to search for records in a dataset using filters now work much faster in all DACs.



The Over-the-Wire encryption feature of InterBase was supported in IBDAC to secure transmitted data with SSL/TLS encryption. Automatic detection of computed fields when generating update statements is improved in IBDAC.



The LastWarningCount property and the OnWarning event were added in MyDAC to get the number of warnings received from the MySQL server and define an event handler method.



To learn more about the recent release, visit: https://blog.devart.com/delphi-dac-support-for-rad-studio-10-4-2.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



