Private Placement Markets to Open Its "California Residential Real Estate Capital Markets"

Steve Muehler & Private Placement Markets to open its “California Residential Real Estate Debt & Equity Markets” in April of 2021.

According to Steve Muehler, “The Great State of California has three issues affecting the Residential Real Estate Markets in California. The first is we have approximately 150,000, if not many more, homeless people on the streets of California that need ‘low-cost transitional housing.’ The second, we have over seven million Californians living in poverty that need affordable permanent housing, and this number will grow larger post COVID-19 Pandemic where there is a surplus of labor and a smaller number of job offerings. Third, the appreciation rate of housing has outpaced the growth of middle income in California in California now, not for years, but for generations. Each year the people who can qualify for median housing on up decreases. We believe we have constructed a model that will bring both real estate professionals and real estate developers together debt & equity capital investors & lenders in a true primary market where the shared risk factor leads to true value added, secured asset lending opportunities.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, and underwrites commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through CMBS Syndicated Loans, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· Private Placement Markets – Commercial Insurance: https://www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com

· Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds: www.MuleHairBail.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



