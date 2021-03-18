Midas Hospitality Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

St. Louis, MO, March 18, 2021 --(



In 2020, the company opened its first owned and operated bar – the rooftop UPBAR – at its Element St. Louis Midtown, which is St. Louis’ sole Element by Westin. Last year Midas Hospitality also made its debut into the restaurant industry. For the first time in its 17-year history, Wasabi Sushi Bar partnered with Midas Hospitality on its seventh restaurant located in the Cortex tech district. The new Wasabi restaurant is next to the Midas owned and managed Aloft Hotel by Marriott.



In addition to developing and managing hotels, Midas Hospitality provides third-party management support to new and underperforming hotels to help them achieve the most profitable results. Services include everything from handling financial resources and revenue management to overseeing daily operations and sales. The third-party management service includes providing digital marketing support, as well as hiring and retaining personnel.



“Our company has experienced steady growth throughout our history based upon our capacity to adapt to the shifting hospitality industry,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-founder and CEO David Robert. “Our reputation as a people-first organization, in terms of both our own team members and our hotel guests, has enabled us to remain a relevant resource in today’s climate.” Robert added that, “We are excited to celebrate this milestone and look forward to all the opportunities the future will bring.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



