Exclusive Interview with James Mason Released Ahead of QinetiQ’s Webinar "How to Fast-Track Your Enterprises' Cyber Resilience Smartly and on a Budget"

SMi Reports: Webinar host, James Mason, provides insight into cyber security and resilience ahead of next week’s webinar.

London, United Kingdom, March 18, 2021 --(



The webinar will be hosted by James Mason, who, as part of QinetiQ's Security Health Check Team, is highly knowledgeable on cyber security, and will be bringing his years of experience and insight to next week's webinar.



Interested parties can sign up for the free webinar at http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom2



Ahead of the webinar, SMi Group caught up with James Mason to find out more about his role within cyber security, why it’s so important for an organisation to maintain a good cyber security posture, how Cyber Intrusion Exercises work, and more.



Here is a snippet of what was discussed:



Q: Why is it so important for an organisation to maintain a good cyber security posture?



A: “There are many reasons, to maintain a good security posture such as:

- Help keep intellectual property, systems and data secure.

- Reduce the risk of reputational damage, possible financial loss, loss of business and likely associated fines.

- Promote a secure organisation to both their own staff and their customers.

- Help bring growth as a trusted organisation to work with.”



Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic caused a rise in cyber-attacks?



A: “Prior to COVID-19 there were many reports detailing the ongoing rise of remote cyber-attacks. Studies have continued to show a rise in targeted phishing during the pandemic as well as feedback from our own clients across multiple sectors. In the current enforced remote working situation, it was immediately predictable that cyber criminals have continued to evolve and adapt their methodologies accordingly.”



Interested parties can read the full interview from the “downloads” tab at http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom2



During the webinar, attendees will learn:



- What are Cyber Intrusion Exercises (CIE)?

- How you can improve your organisation’s security posture today

- Actionable steps to take in order to plot an effective security strategy

- How Cyber Intrusion Exercises can improve your cyber resilience on a budget



How to Fast-Track your Enterprises’ Cyber Resilience Smartly and on a Budget [Webinar]

Date: Friday 26th March 2021

Time: 11am GMT

Website: http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom2



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom2



