Press Releases Hijole Press Release

Receive press releases from Hijole: By Email RSS Feeds: Hijole Tequila Awarded Gold Medal at Concours Mondial De Bruxelles

Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2021 --(



“We are very honored to receive such an renowned award from an international and impartial group of spirit experts,” said Carlos Lazo Reyes, the CEO and Founder of Hijole tequila. “We are very excited that more and more people around the world are being introduced to the magic of our tequila.”



The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles is an international competition where thousands of wines and spirits are entered by producers to be tasted and judged by a panel of experts. The seasoned judges from around the world taste entries with a single-minded ambition, and that is to select spirits of irreproachable quality with no bias stemming from the label or an appellation’s prestige. The competition is one of the most significant international events of its kind.



Hijole (pronounced (ee-ho-lay) is an international award-winning tequila birthed from the natural flavors of the agave and the richness of the soil of Jalisco territory of Mexico. Hijole is a traditional Mexican expression of excitement and surprise and it is the feeling one has when tasting Hijole tequila. The brand was founded by CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, go to www.hijoletequila.com Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hijole Tequila was awarded a Grand Gold Medal in the annual Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions in the world of spirits. The competition was held the first week in March in Chihuahua, México.“We are very honored to receive such an renowned award from an international and impartial group of spirit experts,” said Carlos Lazo Reyes, the CEO and Founder of Hijole tequila. “We are very excited that more and more people around the world are being introduced to the magic of our tequila.”The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles is an international competition where thousands of wines and spirits are entered by producers to be tasted and judged by a panel of experts. The seasoned judges from around the world taste entries with a single-minded ambition, and that is to select spirits of irreproachable quality with no bias stemming from the label or an appellation’s prestige. The competition is one of the most significant international events of its kind.Hijole (pronounced (ee-ho-lay) is an international award-winning tequila birthed from the natural flavors of the agave and the richness of the soil of Jalisco territory of Mexico. Hijole is a traditional Mexican expression of excitement and surprise and it is the feeling one has when tasting Hijole tequila. The brand was founded by CEO Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, go to www.hijoletequila.com Contact Information PR PROS

Josh Weissman

310-770-9076





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hijole