Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Receive press releases from Tyto Athene: By Email RSS Feeds: Tyto Athene Awarded Contract to Provide E911 Sustainment for The U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve

Tyto Athene was awarded a NETCENTS 2 task order to provide enhanced 911 sustainment services for the US Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Public Safety Answering Points.

Herndon, VA, March 18, 2021 --(



- The latest Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and APL certified software patches;

- Support for all software revisions and hardware servicing E911 systems;

- Hardware replacement to lowest replaceable unit;

- Repair and Return (R&R) hardware sustainment to include logistics support;

- Remote support for escalation of issues utilizing Tyto’s Network Operations Center (NOC); and

- Dispatch of skilled professionals on an as-needed basis to ensure reliable operations.



Tyto has supported this crucial worldwide Air Force mission for multiple generations of the program contract, and is privileged to continue meeting this need as a trusted partner and prime contractor.



About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene is a full-service systems integrator providing design, installation, and support of complex voice, data, and security networks. Our wide range of network services and solutions include VoIP/voice, video, data, transport, infrastructure, network management, and security. Tyto Athene has over fifty years of experience supporting the Federal Government, the Department of Defense, State and Local Governments, communities, first responders and organizations across the United States and around the globe. Tyto Athene is focused on helping clients securely access information in order to accelerate their ability to make decisions. Its team utilizes industry-leading technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes to clients. We believe our success is owed to our employees, who at every level are valued and given the resources to continuously achieve excellence. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com. Herndon, VA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tyto Athene was awarded a NETCENTS 2 task order to provide enhanced 911 sustainment services, hardware sustainment and digital logging recorder (DLR) sustainment services at multiple sites for the US Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs). The contract also includes continuous operations relating to all E911 and associated systems as follows:- The latest Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and APL certified software patches;- Support for all software revisions and hardware servicing E911 systems;- Hardware replacement to lowest replaceable unit;- Repair and Return (R&R) hardware sustainment to include logistics support;- Remote support for escalation of issues utilizing Tyto’s Network Operations Center (NOC); and- Dispatch of skilled professionals on an as-needed basis to ensure reliable operations.Tyto has supported this crucial worldwide Air Force mission for multiple generations of the program contract, and is privileged to continue meeting this need as a trusted partner and prime contractor.About Tyto AtheneTyto Athene is a full-service systems integrator providing design, installation, and support of complex voice, data, and security networks. Our wide range of network services and solutions include VoIP/voice, video, data, transport, infrastructure, network management, and security. Tyto Athene has over fifty years of experience supporting the Federal Government, the Department of Defense, State and Local Governments, communities, first responders and organizations across the United States and around the globe. Tyto Athene is focused on helping clients securely access information in order to accelerate their ability to make decisions. Its team utilizes industry-leading technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes to clients. We believe our success is owed to our employees, who at every level are valued and given the resources to continuously achieve excellence. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com. Contact Information Tyto Athene

Jeff Whitlock

703-885-7900



gotyto.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tyto Athene