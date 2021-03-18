Spencer Savings Bank Receives NJBankers’ 2019 Community Service Award

Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Elmwood Park, NJ, March 18, 2021 --(



“We are so honored to be recognized by the New Jersey Bankers Association for our community service work,” said Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “Serving the community, in all ways possible, has and always will be one of our top priorities here at Spencer. We spend a lot of time and resources ensuring we give back, in many ways, to help enrich our community. As a community bank, their success will always be our success.”



For over 100 years, Spencer Savings Bank has been proud to partner with neighbors to improve the quality of life in its own local communities. With its roots as a community bank, Spencer proudly supports local business and workforce initiatives in the areas served, in addition to numerous civic groups, charitable organizations and youth educational programs. The bank ensures effective community involvement through extensive employee volunteering, various giving programs and donations. In 2017, 2016 and 2013, Spencer was also recognized by the organization for its excellent community service work.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



