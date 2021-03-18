Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dynamic Healthcare Systems Press Release

Receive press releases from Dynamic Healthcare Systems: By Email RSS Feeds: Dynamic Healthcare Systems Announces Encounter Data Exchange Services for Medicare Advantage Organizations

Dynamic Can Help Plans Analyze and Respond to Their Encounter Data Exchange Reports from CMS.

Santa Ana, CA, March 18, 2021 --(



The Encounter Data Exchange reports are provided by CMS to MAOs to improve the accuracy of data submissions for key data fields and to identify potential areas of incomplete submissions. This data will notify Medicare Advantage Plans for the current status of 14 data analyses. MAOs are required to respond to CMS with written explanations for identified issues, action plans for prevention of future issues, and whether the MAO will be submitting data to resolve existing issues (correction or missing data.)



Dynamic Healthcare Systems can work with health plans to obtain, analyze, and integrate the encounter data into Dynamic’s real-time BI Analytics reporting encounter solution, and then consult with and support plans on the data outcome. The addition of this Encounter Data Exchange reporting will enhance and strengthen the health plans’ current reconciliation and analysis of encounter data.



“A seamless, integrated encounter BI reporting dashboard is key for managing, enhancing, and reconciling day-to-day Medicare Advantage encounter operations,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Strategy Officer at Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “CMS’ Data Exchange reports are yet another example of how Dynamic’s SaaS solution, combined with our expert consultants, can support MAOs and ease the compliance burdens,” Corbett continued.



Dynamic’s robust suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.



About Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Dynamic Healthcare Systems was founded in 2005 in response to the significant business and system challenges placed on Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) by the enacted Medicare Modernization Act of 2003.



Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated SaaS solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs.



Our comprehensive solutions can help Dynamic’s clients optimize revenue and increase the quality of their governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations. The analytics, integrated workflows, and queues within a single integrated platform help Dynamic’s clients more effectively manage Enrollment, Premium Billing, Revenue Reconciliation and Risk Adjustment. Santa Ana, CA, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-wide solutions to health plans participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Marketplace programs, today announced the introduction of services for Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) to respond to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) Encounter Data Exchange reports.The Encounter Data Exchange reports are provided by CMS to MAOs to improve the accuracy of data submissions for key data fields and to identify potential areas of incomplete submissions. This data will notify Medicare Advantage Plans for the current status of 14 data analyses. MAOs are required to respond to CMS with written explanations for identified issues, action plans for prevention of future issues, and whether the MAO will be submitting data to resolve existing issues (correction or missing data.)Dynamic Healthcare Systems can work with health plans to obtain, analyze, and integrate the encounter data into Dynamic’s real-time BI Analytics reporting encounter solution, and then consult with and support plans on the data outcome. The addition of this Encounter Data Exchange reporting will enhance and strengthen the health plans’ current reconciliation and analysis of encounter data.“A seamless, integrated encounter BI reporting dashboard is key for managing, enhancing, and reconciling day-to-day Medicare Advantage encounter operations,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Strategy Officer at Dynamic Healthcare Systems. “CMS’ Data Exchange reports are yet another example of how Dynamic’s SaaS solution, combined with our expert consultants, can support MAOs and ease the compliance burdens,” Corbett continued.Dynamic’s robust suite of integrated solutions provides health plans and provider groups with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans and provider groups meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.About Dynamic Healthcare SystemsDynamic Healthcare Systems was founded in 2005 in response to the significant business and system challenges placed on Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) by the enacted Medicare Modernization Act of 2003.Dynamic provides an end-to-end automated SaaS solution for health plans and provider groups participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs.Our comprehensive solutions can help Dynamic’s clients optimize revenue and increase the quality of their governmental submissions in an operationally efficient manner that is designed to comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations. The analytics, integrated workflows, and queues within a single integrated platform help Dynamic’s clients more effectively manage Enrollment, Premium Billing, Revenue Reconciliation and Risk Adjustment. Contact Information Dynamic Healthcare Systems

Denise Uselding

949-333-4565 ext. 180



https://dynamichealthsys.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dynamic Healthcare Systems Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend