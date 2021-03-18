PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Loveforce International Releases Wisdom and The Magic of Youth


On Friday, March 19th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Ami Cannon and inRchild and host an e-book giveaway in their honor.

Santa Clarita, CA, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 19th Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. The songs released will be by Ami Cannon and inRchild. One exemplifies the wisdom of a spiritual heart the other exemplifies the joy and magic of youth. Loveforce International will also host a book giveaway in honor of the new releases.

Ami Cannon’s “Peace, La Paz” is a bi-lingual spiritual song about the sensation of peace. It is sung in both English and Spanish. The peace referred to is both peace within oneself and peace throughout the outside world.

The song “Jesicar” by inRchild is about the joy and magic of youth. It’s about a boy who loves a girl and his newly acquired car simultaneously. Sometimes you can’t tell which one he is more in love with. The song is upbeat and fun to listen to just like a teenager trying to explain what love is to them.

Loveforce International will be giving away the e-book version of School Kidz Volume 1 by Author Mark Wilkins. The e-book contains six humorous stories about kids who are smarter than their age. The plots of the stories include a young boy whose vocabulary is larger than the adults at his school, a kid who gets a cell phone with a built in problem, a brother and sister who learn how to get rid of old junk from an old aunt and a kid who escapes a spanking.

The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, March 19th only. The digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Triller, Boomplay, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Ten Cent, Tik Tok, Resso.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lee Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

