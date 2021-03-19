Mantra Labs Partners with MaxedS, a US-Based Go-to-Market Advisory and Sales Acceleration Firm

Press Releases Mantra Labs Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Mantra Labs Accelerates its operations in the Americas region.

Bangalore, India, March 19, 2021 --(



Founded by Puneet Sharma and Larry Danna, seasoned professionals with decades of experience in taking services and products to the market, MaxedS has been a growth accelerant for multiple B2B Tech Startups.



“We are very excited about the opportunity of working together and taking our core value proposition of building intelligent experiences for global enterprises to newer markets,” said Mikhail Mitra, Co-founder, Mantra Labs.



About Mantra Labs



Mantra Labs is a global technology development company that builds & designs world class customer-first products through experience strategy consulting, deep tech & engineering services for evolving enterprises.



Bangalore, India, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It gives Mantra Labs immense pleasure to announce their strategic partnership with the US-based Go-to-Market advisory and sales acceleration firm MaxedS.

Divya Kulkarni

+91 8007990083



https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/



