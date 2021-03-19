PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Mantra Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Labs Partners with MaxedS, a US-Based Go-to-Market Advisory and Sales Acceleration Firm


Mantra Labs Accelerates its operations in the Americas region.

Bangalore, India, March 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It gives Mantra Labs immense pleasure to announce their strategic partnership with the US-based Go-to-Market advisory and sales acceleration firm MaxedS.

Founded by Puneet Sharma and Larry Danna, seasoned professionals with decades of experience in taking services and products to the market, MaxedS has been a growth accelerant for multiple B2B Tech Startups.

“We are very excited about the opportunity of working together and taking our core value proposition of building intelligent experiences for global enterprises to newer markets,” said Mikhail Mitra, Co-founder, Mantra Labs.

About Mantra Labs

Mantra Labs is a global technology development company that builds & designs world class customer-first products through experience strategy consulting, deep tech & engineering services for evolving enterprises.

With a team of 200+ technology tinkerers and experimenters, Mantra Labs is building the Future of Intelligent Experiences for consumer enterprise giants like Ola, Myntra, Quikr & Alkem. Mantra Labs also solves the most pressing front & back-office challenges for leading insurance enterprises like SBI General, Care Health, AIA Hong Kong & Pramerica among others.
Contact Information
Mantra Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Divya Kulkarni
+91 8007990083
Contact
https://www.mantralabsglobal.com/

