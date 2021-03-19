Romoch with Its Ethereal Ethnic Kundan Jewellery Brings Back Royalty

Press Releases Romoch Press Release

Romoch is a one-stop solution for all fashion jewellery requirements. With their elaborate collection, they cater to the varied taste of women providing them with nothing but the best of jewellery. Promoted by Mr. Ashok Chawla, Romoch is not just an online jewellery store but the answer to all the jewellery needs of women. With its comprehensive research and dedicated team, Romoch ensures to get the finest pieces of jewellery under one roof.



Founded in 2015, Romoch, since then has revolutionized the jewellery sector, delivering exquisite pieces of jewellery that are an embodiment of elegance and brilliance. With their zeal to deliver excellence, Romoch ensures to keep its fine quality intact and offers a wide range of both- traditional and western jewellery. The extensive years of experience in the industry have given the jewellery giant an in-depth understanding of the jewellery world and ever-evolving trends. With this knowledge, it introduces some of the most trending ethnic kundan jewellery online and delivers pieces that uphold both tradition and fashion.



"We put emphasis on quality craftsmanship and make fresh pieces on each order. All our Indian ethnic jewellery including the trending Kundan jewellery are handmade by experienced craftsmen to ensure we deliver what we display. It gives us immense happiness when our customers share their joy of wearing our jewellery to an important event like a wedding or any function, that brings a smile to their face as the jewellery was completely in line with their expectations,” says Mr. Ashok Chawla, Founder of Romoch.



