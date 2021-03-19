Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sozo Children Press Release

Receive press releases from Sozo Children: By Email RSS Feeds: Sozo Children Announces Spring Golf Fundraiser

The junior board of Sozo Children, a Birmingham, Alabama based ministry serving children in Uganda is accepting team applicants and corporate / church sponsorships to support the ministry service to more than 120 at risk children in Africa.

Birmingham, AL, March 19, 2021 --(



“In the past our tournament has typically reached about 24 teams,” said Amanda Straka, Engagement Director for Sozo. “This year, despite the pandemic and also taking the necessary precautions, the tournament exceeded our expectations with 30 teams,” she said. The Birmingham-based ministry held its 8th annual golf tournament at Greystone Legacy in October of 2020, with the support of the Executive Board and local sponsors, and was so pleased with the turnout that the Associate Board decided to create a spring tournament.



Sozo Children was created in 2010 when two recent college graduates on a short-term mission trip to Uganda discovered an orphanage where children had been abandoned to care for themselves. They reached out to their former youth pastor in Birmingham for help. One of those missionaries, Jay Clark, now serves on the Executive Board and as president of the new Associate Board, leading the spring golf tournament.



“Sozo started out of an immediate need to care for the most vulnerable children in Uganda,” explains Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “While serving in Uganda, we witnessed children living in a children's home going without food for days at a time and being totally neglected and abused on many levels. We felt the Holy Spirit move and Sozo Children became a reality soon after,” said Owens.



The ministry began when Owens and her team met a three-year-old girl who could not bathe due to lack of water and whose feet were raw from rat bites. Initially, the new ministry took in 17 children from one former children’s home. Now beginning its 11th year, Sozo has grown to serve 120 children, providing housing, medical care, education, and more. Sozo also leads Kid’s Club - a twice-weekly Bible club in the local village community. As many as 400 children, some of whom walk miles to attend, share snacks and devotional time.



Tournament participants will play in a scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. with awards, raffle & hors d'oeuvres following play. For more information on the tournament, including team registration and corporate sponsor information, visit www.sozochildren.org/spring-golf.



About Sozo Children

Sozo Children was founded in 2010 to serve the needs of vulnerable children in the nation of Uganda. Currently, Sozo provides for 120 children and maintains an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Avondale, benefitting the ministry. To learn more about Sozo Children, or to sponsor a child, visit www.sozochildren.org. Birmingham, AL, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Associate Board of Sozo Children will hold its first charity golf event since the creation of the board earlier this year. Sozo Children’s Spring Golf Tournament will be held April 17, 2021 at Limestone Springs Golf Club in Oneonta, Alabama.“In the past our tournament has typically reached about 24 teams,” said Amanda Straka, Engagement Director for Sozo. “This year, despite the pandemic and also taking the necessary precautions, the tournament exceeded our expectations with 30 teams,” she said. The Birmingham-based ministry held its 8th annual golf tournament at Greystone Legacy in October of 2020, with the support of the Executive Board and local sponsors, and was so pleased with the turnout that the Associate Board decided to create a spring tournament.Sozo Children was created in 2010 when two recent college graduates on a short-term mission trip to Uganda discovered an orphanage where children had been abandoned to care for themselves. They reached out to their former youth pastor in Birmingham for help. One of those missionaries, Jay Clark, now serves on the Executive Board and as president of the new Associate Board, leading the spring golf tournament.“Sozo started out of an immediate need to care for the most vulnerable children in Uganda,” explains Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “While serving in Uganda, we witnessed children living in a children's home going without food for days at a time and being totally neglected and abused on many levels. We felt the Holy Spirit move and Sozo Children became a reality soon after,” said Owens.The ministry began when Owens and her team met a three-year-old girl who could not bathe due to lack of water and whose feet were raw from rat bites. Initially, the new ministry took in 17 children from one former children’s home. Now beginning its 11th year, Sozo has grown to serve 120 children, providing housing, medical care, education, and more. Sozo also leads Kid’s Club - a twice-weekly Bible club in the local village community. As many as 400 children, some of whom walk miles to attend, share snacks and devotional time.Tournament participants will play in a scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. with awards, raffle & hors d'oeuvres following play. For more information on the tournament, including team registration and corporate sponsor information, visit www.sozochildren.org/spring-golf.About Sozo ChildrenSozo Children was founded in 2010 to serve the needs of vulnerable children in the nation of Uganda. Currently, Sozo provides for 120 children and maintains an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Avondale, benefitting the ministry. To learn more about Sozo Children, or to sponsor a child, visit www.sozochildren.org. Contact Information Sozo Children

Terry Schrimscher

205-208-0016



www.sozochildren.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sozo Children Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend