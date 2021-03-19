The Gamry Interface 1010E Potentiostat Wins Seal of Quality

Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

Warminster, PA, March 19, 2021 --(



Seals of Quality recognize the top 0.1% of products that consistently receive the highest customer review ratings on the leading laboratory technology website SelectScience® and are designed to help scientists worldwide see at-a-glance the instruments and services their peers love the most.



“I would like to thank the people who matter the most, our customers, for their dedication and outstanding reviews of Gamry’s line of instruments,” said Chris Beasley, Gamry’s Sales & Marketing Manager.



There are four levels of Seal of Quality — Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze — and currently only around 60 lab products worldwide are eligible to display this prestigious award.



For more about the Seals of Quality, see the SelectScience website

https://www.selectscience.net/mediaPack/reviews/?content=1a.



For more information on the Interface 1010E and to read some of the reviews this instrument has received visit Gamry’s Potentiostat page on their website: https://www.gamry.com/potentiostats/interface-1010e-potentiostat



About Gamry Instruments

Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.



Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience.



Contact Information: Gamry Instruments - 734 Louis Drive Warminster, PA 18974

