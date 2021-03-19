Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRENDnet Press Release

Receive press releases from TRENDnet: By Email RSS Feeds: TRENDnet Debuts 2.5G Unmanaged Network Switches

Expanding its line of multi-gigabit networking solutions, TRENDnet launches one of the world’s first 2.5G switches. These high-speed switches increase throughput and reduce network bottlenecks.

Torrance, CA, March 19, 2021 --(



The 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are the latest additions to TRENDnet’s Multi-Gigabit Networking Solutions family. Both switches include 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, which allow users to achieve up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat5e (or better) cabling. TRENDnet’s new 2.5G switches are cost-effective means of increasing a network’s throughput, and helping to reduce or eliminate network bottlenecks.



“The world continues to evolve into a more and more digital place every day, and we’re finally seeing networking speeds that can manage the sheer volume of data that we have collected and need to share on a daily basis,” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “Today we have Wireless 6 routers and access points, as well as storage devices, with increased transfer speeds, that can greatly benefit from network switches that support higher throughput speeds, ultimately reducing bottlenecks and future-proofing the network.”



These multi-gigabit switches also feature a durable metal housing, as well as a fanless design to eliminate distracting operating noise. For installation flexibility, the 2.5G switches are conveniently constructed to be mounted on the wall or placed on a desktop. These TRENDnet switches are IEEE 802.3bz compliant; they are also backward compatible with legacy technology hardware. No special configurations are required for these switches to connect and network devices to high-speed 2.5G Ethernet.



The introduction of these 2.5G unmanaged network switches are the latest additions to TRENDnet’s growing line of high-performance Multi-Gigabit Networking Solutions. TRENDnet recently launched its 2.5G PoE+ Injector (TPE-215GI), one of the first multi-gigabit PoE+ injector available in the market. Additionally, TRENDnet multi-gigabit solutions also currently include PCIe Network Adapters, such as the 2.5GBASE-T PCIe Network Adapter (TEG-25GECTX), and USB-C to Ethernet Adapters, such as the USB-C 3.1 to 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet Adapter (TUC-ET2G).



TRENDnet’s 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are currently available for purchase. They can be found online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.



8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch, TEG-S380

· 8 x 2.5GBASE-T ports

· Backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices

· 40Gbps switching capacity

· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S380

· MSRP: $189.99 USD



5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch, TEG-S350

· 5 x 2.5GBASE-T ports

· Backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices

· 25Gbps switching capacity

· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S350

· MSRP: $144.99 USD



About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com. Torrance, CA, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, is debuting one of the world’s first 2.5G unmanaged network switches. Expanding its existing portfolio of multi-gigabit networking solutions, TRENDnet’s budget-friendly 2.5G unmanaged switches launch with two models.The 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are the latest additions to TRENDnet’s Multi-Gigabit Networking Solutions family. Both switches include 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, which allow users to achieve up to 2.5Gbps over existing Cat5e (or better) cabling. TRENDnet’s new 2.5G switches are cost-effective means of increasing a network’s throughput, and helping to reduce or eliminate network bottlenecks.“The world continues to evolve into a more and more digital place every day, and we’re finally seeing networking speeds that can manage the sheer volume of data that we have collected and need to share on a daily basis,” said Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “Today we have Wireless 6 routers and access points, as well as storage devices, with increased transfer speeds, that can greatly benefit from network switches that support higher throughput speeds, ultimately reducing bottlenecks and future-proofing the network.”These multi-gigabit switches also feature a durable metal housing, as well as a fanless design to eliminate distracting operating noise. For installation flexibility, the 2.5G switches are conveniently constructed to be mounted on the wall or placed on a desktop. These TRENDnet switches are IEEE 802.3bz compliant; they are also backward compatible with legacy technology hardware. No special configurations are required for these switches to connect and network devices to high-speed 2.5G Ethernet.The introduction of these 2.5G unmanaged network switches are the latest additions to TRENDnet’s growing line of high-performance Multi-Gigabit Networking Solutions. TRENDnet recently launched its 2.5G PoE+ Injector (TPE-215GI), one of the first multi-gigabit PoE+ injector available in the market. Additionally, TRENDnet multi-gigabit solutions also currently include PCIe Network Adapters, such as the 2.5GBASE-T PCIe Network Adapter (TEG-25GECTX), and USB-C to Ethernet Adapters, such as the USB-C 3.1 to 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet Adapter (TUC-ET2G).TRENDnet’s 8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S380) and the 5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch (TEG-S350) are currently available for purchase. They can be found online on the TRENDnet Store, and worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.8-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch, TEG-S380· 8 x 2.5GBASE-T ports· Backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices· 40Gbps switching capacity· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S380· MSRP: $189.99 USD5-Port Unmanaged 2.5G Switch, TEG-S350· 5 x 2.5GBASE-T ports· Backward compatible with 10/100/1000Mbps devices· 25Gbps switching capacity· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TEG-S350· MSRP: $144.99 USDAbout TRENDnet, Inc.TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit www.trendnet.com. Contact Information TRENDnet

Emily Chae

310-961-5500



www.trendnet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TRENDnet Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend