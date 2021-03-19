Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Techforce.ai Press Release

Receive press releases from Techforce.ai: By Email RSS Feeds: Conneqt & Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Workforce Adoption Within Enterprises

Conneqt & Techforce.ai join hands through industry’s first E-workforce platform that delivers superior process outcomes to customers over traditional BPO offerings; To jointly go-to-market with multiple industry focused digital workforce solutions leveraging Techforce.ai’s intelligent automation technology powered by Conneqt’s human intelligence and domain expertise

Reston, VA, March 19, 2021 --(



On the partnership, Sriram Papani, Co-Founder & CEO, Techforce.ai, said, "We are excited to partner with Conneqt to redefine outsourcing in the digital era by seamlessly bringing Human and Artificial Intelligence together and drive future of work for enterprises. Businesses worldwide are looking for intelligent and affordable solutions in the area of process automation and customer experience. Through this partnership, we are putting the power in the hands of enterprises to prepare themselves in better addressing business challenges in the digital era.”



“We are excited to partner with Techforce.ai to re-define the way AI and Humans work together and deliver transformational business solutions. This partnership brings together Conneqt’s deep business domain knowledge, and business operations management capability and Techforce.ai’s digital platform. We share the vision of leading with business solutions, as that expedites transformation, leading to sustainable change. Looking forward to long term and successful relationship,” said Mr. Rajbir Singh, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Conneqt Corp.



Conneqt is powering digital transformation for enterprises through its world class talent, domain expertise, innovative partnerships, and digital solutions. Through its E-workforce platform, Techforce.ai brings full stack cognitive automation capability that augments Conneqt’s digital solutions to deliver future work innovative solutions to enterprise customers.



The Conneqt-Techforce.ai partnership will also focus on joint go-to-market strategy to deliver innovative AI-first cognitive process offerings powered by Conneqt’s human intelligence. It will help customers to navigate the new normal to next normal while redefining their work.



About Conneqt

Established in 2004, Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd. (formerly Tata Business Support Services Ltd) headquartered in Hyderabad, is a subsidiary of Quess Corp (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS), India’s leading business services provider. As a leading CLM and BPM player in India and ME, each of Conneqt’s 29,000 + employees strives to help our customers deliver world-class service quality, enabled by leading digital capabilities and industry-leading productivity. We’re constantly refining our technologies and developing ideas to better serve our 120+ clients in 24 Indian and 12 International languages and over 600 + locations across PAN India through our unique "Feet on Street" offering. We have created a customer-centric collaborative ecosystem of people, platforms, processes, and partners to align strategically with your business goals. We help elevate your organization with the power of our in-house domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and analytics. Visit us at https://conneqtcorp.com/in/



Great Places to work and Best workplaces in Professional services certified Organization



Recognised as Top 10 BPO companies in India – Insight Success



About Techforce.ai



Founded in 2017, Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is the world’s first autonomous workforce software company, aimed at augmenting people and processes with its AI powered super apps. At the core of its product offering is its cloud-native cognitive full stack platform, which includes integrated - conversational AI, natural language processing, intelligent OCR, low code business process management and robotic process automation technologies for automating end to end business processes across customer experience and employee productivity. Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and several other enterprise application software companies.



Recognised as the "Hottest Vendor" by HFS Research - Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company in 2018 by NASSCOM, selected for HPE’s first digital catalyst accelerator program, received highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space.



To know more, visit www.techforce.ai Reston, VA, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the aim to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises with Intelligent Process Automation, Conneqt, India’s leading Business Process Management company and Techforce.ai, world’s first autonomous workforce software company announced a strategic collaboration. This partnership seeks to bring forth expertise in platform-first cognitive process outsourcing offerings dedicated centre of excellence for building intelligent automation solutions and innovative AI augmented process outsourcing delivery models.On the partnership, Sriram Papani, Co-Founder & CEO, Techforce.ai, said, "We are excited to partner with Conneqt to redefine outsourcing in the digital era by seamlessly bringing Human and Artificial Intelligence together and drive future of work for enterprises. Businesses worldwide are looking for intelligent and affordable solutions in the area of process automation and customer experience. Through this partnership, we are putting the power in the hands of enterprises to prepare themselves in better addressing business challenges in the digital era.”“We are excited to partner with Techforce.ai to re-define the way AI and Humans work together and deliver transformational business solutions. This partnership brings together Conneqt’s deep business domain knowledge, and business operations management capability and Techforce.ai’s digital platform. We share the vision of leading with business solutions, as that expedites transformation, leading to sustainable change. Looking forward to long term and successful relationship,” said Mr. Rajbir Singh, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Conneqt Corp.Conneqt is powering digital transformation for enterprises through its world class talent, domain expertise, innovative partnerships, and digital solutions. Through its E-workforce platform, Techforce.ai brings full stack cognitive automation capability that augments Conneqt’s digital solutions to deliver future work innovative solutions to enterprise customers.The Conneqt-Techforce.ai partnership will also focus on joint go-to-market strategy to deliver innovative AI-first cognitive process offerings powered by Conneqt’s human intelligence. It will help customers to navigate the new normal to next normal while redefining their work.About ConneqtEstablished in 2004, Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd. (formerly Tata Business Support Services Ltd) headquartered in Hyderabad, is a subsidiary of Quess Corp (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS), India’s leading business services provider. As a leading CLM and BPM player in India and ME, each of Conneqt’s 29,000 + employees strives to help our customers deliver world-class service quality, enabled by leading digital capabilities and industry-leading productivity. We’re constantly refining our technologies and developing ideas to better serve our 120+ clients in 24 Indian and 12 International languages and over 600 + locations across PAN India through our unique "Feet on Street" offering. We have created a customer-centric collaborative ecosystem of people, platforms, processes, and partners to align strategically with your business goals. We help elevate your organization with the power of our in-house domain expertise, cutting-edge technology, and analytics. Visit us at https://conneqtcorp.com/in/Great Places to work and Best workplaces in Professional services certified OrganizationRecognised as Top 10 BPO companies in India – Insight SuccessAbout Techforce.aiFounded in 2017, Headquartered in Reston, VA, USA, Techforce.ai is the world’s first autonomous workforce software company, aimed at augmenting people and processes with its AI powered super apps. At the core of its product offering is its cloud-native cognitive full stack platform, which includes integrated - conversational AI, natural language processing, intelligent OCR, low code business process management and robotic process automation technologies for automating end to end business processes across customer experience and employee productivity. Techforce.ai has partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and several other enterprise application software companies.Recognised as the "Hottest Vendor" by HFS Research - Techforce.ai has been adjudged as an Emerge 50 software company in 2018 by NASSCOM, selected for HPE’s first digital catalyst accelerator program, received highest online ratings from customers in G2 crowd and innovation awards from global financial services corporates in the Fintech/automation space.To know more, visit www.techforce.ai Contact Information Techforce.ai

Jaya Sinha

+91 9560073366



www.techforce.ai



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Techforce.ai Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend