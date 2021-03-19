Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pentek, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Pentek, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Pentek Ships Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Subsystem Ideal for Custom Integrations

Pentek Quartz Architecture with Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA; Eight wideband RF/IF A/D and D/A converters; Conduction-cooled and ideal for integration into custom enclosures; Navigator Design Suite for streamlined software and IP development

Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 19, 2021 --(



“Our Quartz RFSoC customers continue to come up with requests for challenging packaging options for our QuartzXM eXpress modules. Pentek is now shipping the Model 6350S and Model 6353S to fill the gap between our module solutions and our fully enclosed system solutions," said Bob Sgandurra, director of Product Management of Pentek. He added, "The small size of these subsystems enables customers to install our Quartz RFSoC technology within their existing enclosures.”



Designed for Platform Integration

The Model 6350S and Model 6353S are complete self-contained RF converter and processing subsystems in a small mounting frame. Requiring only a single 12V power supply, the subsystems can be integrated as a component in a larger system with minimal design effort. All analog I/O and control and communication interfaces are easily accessible with industry standard connectors, simplifying connections to other system components. The bottom surface of the subsystem provides an efficient thermal interface enabling conduction cooling and allowing fan-less operation in most installations.



Optimized for SWaP (size, weight and power), the Model 6350S and Model 6353S are very small in size, measuring 1.5" H x 4.6" W x 6.7" D and weighing just under 30 oz. Intended for use in customer provided enclosures, the subsystems are ideal for deployment in challenging and harsh environments.



The Quartz Architecture Difference

The Pentek Quartz architecture embodies a streamlined approach to FPGA products, simplifying the design for reduced power and cost, while still providing some of the highest performance FPGA resources available today. Supported by Pentek’s Navigator™ Design Suite tools, Quartz products offer users an efficient path for developing and deploying software and FPGA IP for data and signal processing. The Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Processor integrates eight RF-class A/D and D/A converters into the Zynq FPGA fabric along with quad ARM Cortex-A53 and dual ARM Cortex-R5 processors, creating a multichannel data conversion and processing solution on a single chip.



Data Conversion

The front end of the Model 6350S (Gen 1 RFSoC) accepts analog IF or RF inputs up to 4 GHz on eight coax connectors with transformer-coupling to eight 4 GSPS 12-bit A/D converters, delivering either real or complex DDC samples. Additional IP-based decimation filters, provide overall DDC decimation from 2 to 128. Eight D/A converters accept baseband real or complex data streams from the FPGA’s programmable logic. Each 6.4 GSPS 14-bit D/A includes a digital upconverter with independent tuning and interpolations of 1x, 2x, 4x and 8x. All A/Ds and D/As are transformer-coupled to wideband coax cable connectors.



The Model 6353S (Gen 3 RFSoC) boosts the input signal bandwidth to 6 GHz using a 5 GSPS 14-bit A/D with additional decimation settings. The D/A rate increases from 6.4 to 10 GSPS.



Fast Data Interface

The Model 6350S and Model 6353S support eight 28 Gb/sec full duplex lanes using RFSoC GTY gigabit serial ports. With the built-in 100 GigE UDP interface or installation of a user provided serial protocol, this interface delivers a high-speed gigabit data streaming path between the Model 6350S or Model 6353S and other identical sub-systems, optical transceivers, data storage or other processing systems.



Factory Installed IP Speeds Development

The Model 635xS subsystems are pre-loaded with a suite of Pentek IP modules to provide data capture, timing, interface and processing solutions for many common applications. Modules include DMA engines, DDR4 memory controllers, test signal and metadata generators, data packing and flow control.



Pricing and Availability

QuartzXM eXpress subsystems options for FPGA speed grade, and memory are available. The Navigator BSP and the Navigator FDK includes free lifetime support. The products are in production now with delivery 8-12 weeks ARO.



- Model 6350S: with QuartzXM Model 6001 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 1

- Model 6353S: with QuartzXM Model 6003 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 3



For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900.



Pentek, Quartz and Navigator are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.



For access to the full release and data sheets, please pentek.com Upper Saddle River, NJ, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pentek, Inc., today introduced additions to the Quartz® RFSoC Architecture family, the Model 6350S and Model 6353S (Gen 3 RFSoC), eight-channel A/D and D/A converter subsystems in rugged small form factor package. Based on Pentek QuartzXM eXpress modules that utilize the Xilinx Zynq® UltraScale+ RFSoC FPGA, the Model 6350S and Model 6353S are very suitable for SIGINT and COMINT, military communications, EW countermeasures, radar transceiver, test and measurement, SATCOM, LiDAR, 5G and LTE wireless applications.“Our Quartz RFSoC customers continue to come up with requests for challenging packaging options for our QuartzXM eXpress modules. Pentek is now shipping the Model 6350S and Model 6353S to fill the gap between our module solutions and our fully enclosed system solutions," said Bob Sgandurra, director of Product Management of Pentek. He added, "The small size of these subsystems enables customers to install our Quartz RFSoC technology within their existing enclosures.”Designed for Platform IntegrationThe Model 6350S and Model 6353S are complete self-contained RF converter and processing subsystems in a small mounting frame. Requiring only a single 12V power supply, the subsystems can be integrated as a component in a larger system with minimal design effort. All analog I/O and control and communication interfaces are easily accessible with industry standard connectors, simplifying connections to other system components. The bottom surface of the subsystem provides an efficient thermal interface enabling conduction cooling and allowing fan-less operation in most installations.Optimized for SWaP (size, weight and power), the Model 6350S and Model 6353S are very small in size, measuring 1.5" H x 4.6" W x 6.7" D and weighing just under 30 oz. Intended for use in customer provided enclosures, the subsystems are ideal for deployment in challenging and harsh environments.The Quartz Architecture DifferenceThe Pentek Quartz architecture embodies a streamlined approach to FPGA products, simplifying the design for reduced power and cost, while still providing some of the highest performance FPGA resources available today. Supported by Pentek’s Navigator™ Design Suite tools, Quartz products offer users an efficient path for developing and deploying software and FPGA IP for data and signal processing. The Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Processor integrates eight RF-class A/D and D/A converters into the Zynq FPGA fabric along with quad ARM Cortex-A53 and dual ARM Cortex-R5 processors, creating a multichannel data conversion and processing solution on a single chip.Data ConversionThe front end of the Model 6350S (Gen 1 RFSoC) accepts analog IF or RF inputs up to 4 GHz on eight coax connectors with transformer-coupling to eight 4 GSPS 12-bit A/D converters, delivering either real or complex DDC samples. Additional IP-based decimation filters, provide overall DDC decimation from 2 to 128. Eight D/A converters accept baseband real or complex data streams from the FPGA’s programmable logic. Each 6.4 GSPS 14-bit D/A includes a digital upconverter with independent tuning and interpolations of 1x, 2x, 4x and 8x. All A/Ds and D/As are transformer-coupled to wideband coax cable connectors.The Model 6353S (Gen 3 RFSoC) boosts the input signal bandwidth to 6 GHz using a 5 GSPS 14-bit A/D with additional decimation settings. The D/A rate increases from 6.4 to 10 GSPS.Fast Data InterfaceThe Model 6350S and Model 6353S support eight 28 Gb/sec full duplex lanes using RFSoC GTY gigabit serial ports. With the built-in 100 GigE UDP interface or installation of a user provided serial protocol, this interface delivers a high-speed gigabit data streaming path between the Model 6350S or Model 6353S and other identical sub-systems, optical transceivers, data storage or other processing systems.Factory Installed IP Speeds DevelopmentThe Model 635xS subsystems are pre-loaded with a suite of Pentek IP modules to provide data capture, timing, interface and processing solutions for many common applications. Modules include DMA engines, DDR4 memory controllers, test signal and metadata generators, data packing and flow control.Pricing and AvailabilityQuartzXM eXpress subsystems options for FPGA speed grade, and memory are available. The Navigator BSP and the Navigator FDK includes free lifetime support. The products are in production now with delivery 8-12 weeks ARO.- Model 6350S: with QuartzXM Model 6001 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 1- Model 6353S: with QuartzXM Model 6003 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC Gen 3For the latest pricing and availability information, please contact John Eklund by phone at (201) 818-5900.Pentek, Quartz and Navigator are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pentek, Inc. Brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.For access to the full release and data sheets, please pentek.com Contact Information Pentek, Inc.

John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

To schedule an interview with Rodger Hosking, please contact Patterson & Associates.



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pentek, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend