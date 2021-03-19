Invitation from Michael Scherz and Naheed Mirza, Co-Chairs at Pain Therapeutics 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Co-chairs of the conference Michael Scherz and Naheed Mirza personal invitation to join the 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference, taking place virtually this coming May 10 and 11.

London, United Kingdom, March 19, 2021 --(



The 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which attendees will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry. Hear from Notified Bodies and Industry experts on a wide variety of topics



Interested parties can attend the conference at £999 for vendors and commercial firms and £499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms on http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3.



Proudly sponsored by MD Biosciences and Transpharmation, the event will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations that will provide exclusive insights into the key drivers of this ever-growing industry.



An excerpt of the co-chair’s invitation to the conference below:



“Now in its 21st year, we have witnessed significant growth within the Pain Therapeutics field ... With new advancements in therapeutic targets for the development of more effective drugs, delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:



- Discovering which innovative new therapies are driving clinical development including Novaremed’s work in developing NRD.E1 for diabetic neuropathic pain and Vapogenix’s work in developing volatile anaesthetics to treat inflammatory pain

- Examining the best strategies to generate more funding into pain research clinical trials to eliminate the issue of under funding

- Exploring how COVID-19 has changed the experience of clinical trials and presented an opportunity to reform the way we approach data verification, data analysis and data collection

- Understanding the role of biomarkers in evaluating target engagement of new drugs and predicting analgesic efficacy”



Attendees will also be able to gain from SMi’s virtual conference platform. This will include access to live and on demand speaker content, ability to network with all the event attendees and, hosting and joining meetings and socials with built in Zoom functionality.



Sponsors will exhibit with the virtual conference platform, offering a meet up service, schedule meetings, read their articles/documents and what sponsor videos.



As Europe’s leading pain therapeutics conference, which will analyse the latest developments in the field of pain drug development, this is a must-attend for those wanting to learn how the industry is working to overcome the challenges of opioid base treatment.



The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at: http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3



Proudly sponsored by: Transpharmation and MD Biosciences



To join Pain Therapeutics Conference as a sponsor/exhibitor, please get in touch with Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

10 – 11 May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3

#SMiPain



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.pain-therapeutics.co.uk/PR3



