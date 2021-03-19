Stone Mountain Public House Reopening as a Cigar & Piano Bistro in Stone Mountain

Press Releases Stone Mountain Public House Press Release

From a non-profit coffeehouse to a cigar & piano bistro, the journey of a business remaining relevant.

Re-opening on March 24th, there will be a new menu, members lounge on the patio and a nice selection of fine cigars in the humidor. Stone Mountain, GA, March 19, 2021 -- What started in 2014 as a non-profit coffeehouse has rode the ever changing economic wave and has morphed into a charming cigar and piano bistro. Opening as Café JAYA and making an immediate impact on the community, as well as winning Atlanta's best coffeehouse of the year in their first year was just the beginning of this exciting journey. Owners Rory Webb and Jeff Carey purchased the property on Main Street in 2016, and changed the business name to the Stone Mountain Public House. "Our move to Main Street, the name change and the addition of a full bar helped bring life back to Main Street. Shortly later, another Coffeehouse opened down the street. Bringing a unique concept, we welcomed them and were excited about this addition to the Village." Mr. Webb continued, "I believe the three most important actions a business can do to remain relevant and profitable is 1) provide service & product that exceeds expectations, 2) view your neighboring businesses as partners and not competition, and finally 3) always be open to changing your business model to allow other area businesses as well as you to achieve success. We feel we have done this since day one. We decided to open later in the day and send our daytime coffee business to them. Without the daytime coffee business, we concentrated on our evening business and became a piano bistro. In March of 2020, like many restaurants, we were forced to temporarily close. Being a very small Bistro, we needed to find a way to maintain enough business to continue to operate and take care of our employees once it was again safe to reopen. With the success of our cigar patio, and after much research and prayer, we have determined that a cigar and piano bistro would be the next step. Currently there is no similar venue on this side of Atlanta, and we believe this move will bring additional traffic to the other downtown businesses."Re-opening on March 24th, there will be a new menu, members lounge on the patio and a nice selection of fine cigars in the humidor.

