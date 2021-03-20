Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CloudOffix Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CloudOffix Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Introducing the CloudOffix Channel Partner Program: It's a Win-to-Win

In order to help more clients digitize their business process, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the CloudOffix Channel Partner Program.

Claymont, DE, March 20, 2021 --(



So far, the CloudOffix team has been entirely focused on broadening the solution and product portfolio in order to cover the digitization needs of all types of businesses in a large diversity of verticals. Now, CloudOffix is looking for partners who will take the unrivaled portfolio and run with it to expand their own business into new, once out-of-reach markets.



The Channel Partner Program will help Value Added Resellers define and meet brand new business goals. CloudOffix products and solutions help partners cover all business needs of their customers in an integrated and customizable CloudOffix platform. Rather than offering tens of siloed point solutions for each of their customers' needs, partners can solve all of their customers' needs with CloudOffix CX Suite.



Not only that, but CloudOffix Channel Partners will have a number of special advantages like huge discounts, ongoing pre-sales and support training, local support from our representatives deployed around the globe, and even access to marketing development funds (MDF) to carry out co-marketing activities. What’s more, webinar series have been created for partners to help them learn the platform and start selling fast. Another advantage of doing partnership with CloudOffix is that due to the prior vast experience in partnership of different products the founders of CloudOffix possess; there is immense knowledge regarding partnership business. Thus, CloudOffix team knows what partners need and will always support them during the partnership.



CloudOffix team can’t wait to start working with these partners to help them expand their business apps portfolio.



Becoming a CloudOffix Channel Partner is easy. Visit the “Partnership” section of CloudOffix webpage and fill out the “Partnership Form” and then explain the next steps for joining the program. It is aimed to help partners get up and running fast so that they can start selling soon.



And don’t forget to follow CloudOffix on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest industry insights and news.



About CloudOffix



CloudOffix CX Suite builds an all-in-one business apps platform. CloudOffix enables companies to manage their business from anywhere, anytime in an integrated, extensible and collaborative cloud platform. With CloudOffix, companies will not have to use separate point solutions for each of their needs such as CRM, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, HR and Invoicing Management. Claymont, DE, March 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The global pandemic has accelerated the push for digitization in all sectors. New digitization use cases are leading to growth. Greater adoption of software for digitization projects will likely continue to drive growth in the post-COVID economy. In order to help more clients digitize their business process, CloudOffix is thrilled to announce the launch of the CloudOffix Channel Partner Program. This program will give opportunities for companies that want to offer digitization solutions to their clients through an integrated CloudOffix CX Suite.So far, the CloudOffix team has been entirely focused on broadening the solution and product portfolio in order to cover the digitization needs of all types of businesses in a large diversity of verticals. Now, CloudOffix is looking for partners who will take the unrivaled portfolio and run with it to expand their own business into new, once out-of-reach markets.The Channel Partner Program will help Value Added Resellers define and meet brand new business goals. CloudOffix products and solutions help partners cover all business needs of their customers in an integrated and customizable CloudOffix platform. Rather than offering tens of siloed point solutions for each of their customers' needs, partners can solve all of their customers' needs with CloudOffix CX Suite.Not only that, but CloudOffix Channel Partners will have a number of special advantages like huge discounts, ongoing pre-sales and support training, local support from our representatives deployed around the globe, and even access to marketing development funds (MDF) to carry out co-marketing activities. What’s more, webinar series have been created for partners to help them learn the platform and start selling fast. Another advantage of doing partnership with CloudOffix is that due to the prior vast experience in partnership of different products the founders of CloudOffix possess; there is immense knowledge regarding partnership business. Thus, CloudOffix team knows what partners need and will always support them during the partnership.CloudOffix team can’t wait to start working with these partners to help them expand their business apps portfolio.Becoming a CloudOffix Channel Partner is easy. Visit the “Partnership” section of CloudOffix webpage and fill out the “Partnership Form” and then explain the next steps for joining the program. It is aimed to help partners get up and running fast so that they can start selling soon.And don’t forget to follow CloudOffix on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest industry insights and news.About CloudOffixCloudOffix CX Suite builds an all-in-one business apps platform. CloudOffix enables companies to manage their business from anywhere, anytime in an integrated, extensible and collaborative cloud platform. With CloudOffix, companies will not have to use separate point solutions for each of their needs such as CRM, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, HR and Invoicing Management. Contact Information CloudOffix Inc.

Aaron Amore

+1-302-342-9433



https://www.cloudoffix.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CloudOffix Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend