Lisa Bender Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Lisa Bender Joins the Venice, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group

Venice, FL, March 19, 2021 --(



Bender has been a real estate professional since 2009, specializing in second homes, resort properties and individuals moving to Southwest Florida from the Northeast. She holds the Resort and Second Property Specialist (RSPS), Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified GREEN Realtor, ePRO and Short Sales and Resource Specialist (SFR) designations.



With a background in marketing and interior design, Bender brings strong marketing, staging and social media expertise. She attended the Interior Design program at Fairfield University and has a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri. She volunteers for various organizations in Sarasota and Rhode Island, including Impact 100 of Sarasota and the Audubon Society of Sarasota, and is a docent at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. She enjoys traveling, writing, cooking, gardening and hiking, and maintaining her blog, OnALifeBender.com. She and her husband, Phil, have three grown sons and a rescue dog.



Bender joins Mark and Judy Hughes’ team in the Venice office, located at 1314-E Venice Avenue. Bender can be reached at (203) 246-6986.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



