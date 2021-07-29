South Florida Business & Wealth Excellence in Human Resource Awards 2021
Delray Beach, FL, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Launch Potato, a digital media company, is proud to announce that Kris Osborne, Chief of Staff, is an honoree for the South Florida Business & Wealth Excellence in Human Resource Awards 2021.
The Excellence in Human Resource Awards is an annual ceremony honoring South Florida’s outstanding HR Professionals who build talent in their organizations across a variety of industries.
“Being nominated for this award is the perfect acknowledgment of Kris’ energy and talent for growing and nurturing the Launch Potato team. We are so thankful for Kris' contributions to our talent development efforts and for his leadership in helping foster a vibrant, high-performing, and inclusive distributed team,” said Greg Van Horn, Founder and CEO of Launch Potato.
“My mission is to put people first and build companies that do the same. Since joining Launch Potato we have been seen a 125% increase in company awards, a 136% increase in headcount, a 203% increase in Revenue and a 374% increase in EBITDA,” said Mr. Osborne. “These metrics speak volumes to the hard work and dedication of our Potatoheads.”
Launch Potato remains committed to growing its talent and developing the next generation of leaders in marketing and technology.
About Launch Potato
Launch Potato is a digital media company with a portfolio of brands and technologies. As the discovery and conversion company, they are a leading connector of advertisers to qualified customers.
Launch Potato’s brands and technologies help customers discover new products and services that make their lives better. Then Launch Potato converts them into loyal customers for their advertising partners.
Launch Potato connects companies to customers at all parts of the consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase. The company connects over 70MM US consumers a month with leading brands looking to acquire new customers.
Although Launch Potato is South Florida's fastest-growing digital media company with headquarters in vibrant downtown Delray Beach, Florida, they have a unique international team across more than a dozen countries. They have been pioneering advocates of remote work, and their success comes from a diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. They are always looking for like-minded teammates and partners, if you’re interested in joining go to launchpotato.com/careers.
