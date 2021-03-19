Homecare Agency Firstat Nursing Services Providing Affordable Caregivers in Greater San Diego Area Receives 2021 Best of Home Care® – Provider and Employer of Choice

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Firstat Nursing Services Press Release

Home Health, Senior Skilled Nursing Agency Firstat Announces They Received Two Prestigious Homecare Awards

info@firstatofsandiego.com San Diego, CA, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Firstat Nursing Services, an affordable caregiver agency providing quality in-home care for seniors in the greater San Diego area, announced today that it has received for 2021, both the Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice and the Employer of Choice Awards from Home Care Pulse.“Winning these awards is truly a great honor,” says Linnea Goodrich, president of Firstat Nursing Services. Firstat always focuses on what’s best for their clients with the goal always to exceed expectations in terms of service and value.These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. Firstat of San Diego is now ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to employees and the highest quality care to clients.“More importantly than winning the actual award is knowing that we are helping San Diego area families find the services they need to help seniors remain in their homes. In addition, Firstat provides qualified caregivers and all levels of nursing care such as CNAs, LVNs, and RNs in patients’ homes or at Independent or Assisted Living facilities,” continued Goodrich.“We want to congratulate Firstat of San Diego on receiving both the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award and the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients and caregivers, Firstat has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize their dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in home care.”People wanting to learn more about home health, caregivers, in-home care, and Firstat Nursing Services are encouraged to call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.FirstatOfSanDiego.com.Home Care Pulse is the industry’s leading firm in satisfaction research, quality assurance, and caregiver training. On behalf of home-care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit www.homecarepulse.com.About Firstat Nursing ServicesLinnea Goodrich is the owner of Firstat Nursing Services, the only Home Care Agency in San Diego that is both State licensed and certified by the Alzheimer’s Association. Firstat Nursing Services has been providing a higher standard of home nursing, home health, and homecare services for elderly, disabled, and injured people in the greater San Diego area since 1997.To give families and seniors a better understanding of how in-home care can help their daily lives, Firstat has developed a free online assessment tool. To see how it can help, call 619-220-7600 or go to: www.homecarepulse.com.Firstat Nursing ServicesLinnea Goodrich411 Camino del Rio South, Suite 100San Diego, CA 92108619-220-7600info@firstatofsandiego.com Contact Information Firstat Nursing Services

