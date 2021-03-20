Commercient Has Signed an Exciting Partnership with SWK Technologies That Provides Consulting and Business Application Services

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with SWK Technologies, a business application and software & IT consulting company that provides solutions for small, medium, and small enterprise businesses. They are also a Platinum Sage Partner, Sage Certified Gold Development Partner, and were named Acumatica Partner of the year in 2018 and 2019. Their main headquarters is based in East Hanover, New Jersey, USA.

Marietta, GA, March 20, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



SWK Technologies is a Platinum-level Sage Partner, Gold Tier Certified Sage Development Partner, and was named Acumatica Partner of the year 2018 and 2019. They offer a wide variety of business management software including accounting software, ERP, CRM, HCM, WMS, EDI and automation solutions. Not only that, but they also offer best-of-breed managed IT services, cloud application hosting, and cybersecurity.



“Partnering with Commercient is a no-brainer, since they offer the best ERP and CRM data integration service there is,” explained Carla Brown, VP of Partners and Alliances at SWK Technologies. “We are excited to work with Commercient as their integration through SYNC is seamless and affordable, which provides our clients with a pleasant experience,” she said.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“Commercient is thrilled to be partnering with SWK Technologies. They are breaking down the barrier of what traditional ERP reseller looks like and strive for innovative solutions,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “As an integration company, evolving is key and we can learn from each other. SWK Technologies offers various options to our mutual clients such as accounting software, automation solutions, ERP expertise, IT services, and cloud application,” he explained.



About Commercient

