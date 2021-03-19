PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sencore

JPEG XS is Now a Part of Sencore’s DMG 4000 Platform; All the Benefits of ST 2110 Workflows But with Half the Calories


High-Capacity Digital Media Gateway

Sioux Falls, SD, March 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JPEG XS is the latest in lite compression technologies enabling content creators and remote production systems to drastically reduce bandwidth usage. ST 2110 transport is becoming more common place and users are realizing the bandwidth to transport multiple camera feeds across high-bitrate links gets expensive quickly. How can we maintain quality and flexibility of ST 2110 but not empty our pockets in the process?

Lite compression with JPEG XS is the answer and Sencore’s DMG 4000 can help put this technology to use. Compress your ST 2110 flows by 10:1 with end-to-end latency of less than a frame. Encode or decode 36 flows in 1RU or 72 flows in 2RU. SDI and ST 2110 inputs and outputs make the DMG 4000 flexible for any JPEG XS workflow.

- Use JPEG XS to compress 36 flows in 1RU or 72 flows in 2RU
- 10GB, 40GB and SDI connectivity to process any type of stream
- PTP synchronization for all flows
- Robust APIs for complete control and monitoring

As with all Sencore products, the DMG 4000 platform is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.

To download the full datasheet and view new features and product specifications visit www.sencore.com.
Contact Information
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact
www.sencore.com

