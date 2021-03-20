Rosenberg Fans Canada Launching Their Shopify E-Store

Press Releases Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Press Release

Industrial fan manufacturer Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. is launching the Shopify store, expanding its online presence into e-commerce.

Mississauga, Canada, March 20, 2021 --(



The company has now expanded its presence into the e-commerce ecosystem. Through their new Shopify store, the company provides options to purchase replacement Axial, Plug, and Centrifugal fans, of various designs, sizes, and capacities, including fans with energy-efficient EC motors. Future plans involve adding more products as they become available. Including the upcoming launch of their new air curtain line.



When asked what motivated the company to launch their operations online, Alex Loginov, Rosenberg Canada's VP, vocalized that "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our business like many others had to develop solutions that would provide customers with more flexibility to purchase replacement fans and accessories. We viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to expand our online presence to a larger consumer audience."



About Rosenberg Canada



Since 2005, Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., located in Mississauga, Ontario, has been the sales office and warehouse of the Rosenberg Group in Canada. They provide sales, stock, local assembly, engineering, after-sales, and HVAC retrofit solutions to their customers in the Greater Toronto Area and Canada nationwide.



Official company's website: https://rosenbergcanada.com/

Alex Romanov

(905) 565-1038



https://rosenbergcanada.com



